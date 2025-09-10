Bears think they avoided injury situation with DJ Moore
One of the few positives to come out of Monday's loss for the Bears was no one else joining the list of injured players.
At least coach Ben Johnson hopes this is the case.
Players who will be in question this week remain defensive starters like Jaylon Johnson (groin, calf), T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and Kyler Gordon (hamstring).
Gordon's condition was a total mystery because he hadn't been on the injury report and then popped up on there Sunday as an add-on.
"Over the course of last week, (Gordon) started to feel some tightness," coach Ben Johnson said. "We came in Sunday, I believe, and talked to our trainers about it for the first time and we put him on the injury report and felt like he wasn’t quite ready to go."
The three were part of a group testing injuries out prior to warmups before the game. Missing three defensive starters who rate among their best players on that side of the ball couldn't have been a help come the fourth quarter Monday night.
Their status will be updated Wednesday when the first injury report for te Lions game on Sunday comes out, although the Bears are not scheduled to have a walk-through and actually will not hold a full practice.
The status of the Bears secondary will be a concern again at Ford Field, and also their special teams. The coverage units struggled without defensive backs playing prominent roles because they were being used as starters.
Josh Blackwell did not play after an injury and he is one of their main players on punt coverage.
Their secondary situation remains fluid and on Tuesday they were busy swapping Flowers, in a manner of speaking.
They cut practice squad safety Tre Flowers, and signed on former Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers to the practice squad.
Dallis Flowers is a 6-foot-1, 196-pound Chicago native and Oak Park-River Forest grad who was an undrafted free agent out of Grand View and Pittsburg State in 2022.
He had five starts and 23 games played in three Colts seasons.
