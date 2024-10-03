Bear Digest

Bears Thursday Injury Report: Teven Jenkins and DeAndre Carter Return

The Bears had Teven Jenkins and DeAndre Carter back on a limited basis Thursday at practice but had a key defensive linemen go through a limited practice due to injuries.

Gene Chamberlain

Gervon Dexter closes in for a sack on C.J. Stroud. Dexter practiced only on a limited basis on Thursday due to injury.
Gervon Dexter closes in for a sack on C.J. Stroud. Dexter practiced only on a limited basis on Thursday due to injury. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Bears saw progress on the injury front Thursday in several ways.

Both guard Teven Jenkins and wide receiver DeAndre Carter returned from missing Wednesday's practice.

Both suffered injuries to their ribs in Sunday's win over the Rams. They both returned Thursday to practice on a limited basis.

Back for a full practice Thursday after being limited on Wednesday was tight end Cole Kmet, who had knee soreness.

Defensive end Montez Sweat (ankle) continued practicing for the second straight day on a limited basis.

SHANE WALDRON LOOKS TO GET BEARS OFFENSE STARTED EARLIER FOR A CHANGE

TRADE WITH PANTHERS JUST KEEPS ON GIVING FOR BEARS

ANGST OVER QBS NOT IN CHICAGO CAUSING FANS MORE CONCERN THAN THEIR OWN QB

HOW DJ MOORE AND CALEB WILLIAMS SAY THEY GOT ON THE SAME PAGE

One new injury was to defensive tackle Gervon Dexter. He practiced only on a limited basis Thursday due to a hip injury. It's apparently a new injury suffered in practice because he was fine coming out of last week's game and practiced Wednedsday.

Cornerback Terell Smith (hip) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) were the only players missing practice due to injuries.

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis was given off for a veterans' day of rest.

Carolina got healthier but still is without linebackers Shaq Thompson (Achilles) and Josey Jewell (hamstring/groin). Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (ankle) went through a limited practice after missing Wednesday's practice. The other players limited in practice were guard Robert Hunt (hip), guard Damien Lewis (elbow), safety Nick Scott (shoulder), tight end Ian Thomas (calf), defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (foot), safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (hip) and linebacker Charles Harris (shoulder).

Twitter: BearsOnSI

Published
Gene Chamberlain
GENE CHAMBERLAIN

BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.