Bears Thursday Injury Report: Teven Jenkins and DeAndre Carter Return
The Bears saw progress on the injury front Thursday in several ways.
Both guard Teven Jenkins and wide receiver DeAndre Carter returned from missing Wednesday's practice.
Both suffered injuries to their ribs in Sunday's win over the Rams. They both returned Thursday to practice on a limited basis.
Back for a full practice Thursday after being limited on Wednesday was tight end Cole Kmet, who had knee soreness.
Defensive end Montez Sweat (ankle) continued practicing for the second straight day on a limited basis.
One new injury was to defensive tackle Gervon Dexter. He practiced only on a limited basis Thursday due to a hip injury. It's apparently a new injury suffered in practice because he was fine coming out of last week's game and practiced Wednedsday.
Cornerback Terell Smith (hip) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) were the only players missing practice due to injuries.
Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis was given off for a veterans' day of rest.
Carolina got healthier but still is without linebackers Shaq Thompson (Achilles) and Josey Jewell (hamstring/groin). Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (ankle) went through a limited practice after missing Wednesday's practice. The other players limited in practice were guard Robert Hunt (hip), guard Damien Lewis (elbow), safety Nick Scott (shoulder), tight end Ian Thomas (calf), defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (foot), safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (hip) and linebacker Charles Harris (shoulder).
