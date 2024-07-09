Bear Digest

Bears Training Camp Tickets Available Starting Tuesday Morning

Training camp tickets to open Chicago Bears practices at Halas Hall will be available to the public starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9 through Ticketmaster.

Gene Chamberlain

Tickets for Bears training camp practices at Halas Hall will be dispersed through Ticketmaster July 9 starting at 10 a.m.
Tickets for Bears training camp practices at Halas Hall will be dispersed through Ticketmaster July 9 starting at 10 a.m. / Gene Chamberlain Photo / Bears On SI
In this story:

Bears fans hoping to attend any of the nine training camp practices open to the public will likely need to get on Ticketmaster Tuesday early when tickets for open practices become available.

Tickets are free and the dispersal will begin on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9. There are a limited number available for each day.

The nine practices available to the public begin at 9:30 a.m., except for the 1 p.m. practice on Aug. 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The practices open to the public are:

*Practice with Cincinnati.

All practices are held at Halas Hall and there is no parking or ride share drop-off available there or within Conway Park for the public.

Instead, fans must park at Hawthorn Townline Road in Vernon Hills and take a shuttle to the facility.


A kids-only autograph sessions will be held after practice on July 26, 27 and Aug. 4, 6, 13 and 14.

One of the features at camp is a Mini Monsters Obstacle Course for youth at the Walter Payton Center and several player experiences for fans.

BEARS TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: YOUTHFUL ASCENSION AT TACKLE

BEARS TRAINING PREVIEW: GERVON DEXTER'S NEXT BIG STEP

BEARS TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: ROME ODUNZE COMPLETES THE RECEIVER SET

Also, every day at training camp youth ages 6-12 have the chance to win the opportunity to help carry a Bears' player's pads post-practice. Names must be submitted at Staley's Corner for a drawing held 20 minutes prior to the conclusion of each practice outside the Payton Center.

All tickets are mobile tickets.

For more information go to ChicagoBears.com/fan-zone/training-camp.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Published
Gene Chamberlain

GENE CHAMBERLAIN

BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.