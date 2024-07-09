Bears Training Camp Tickets Available Starting Tuesday Morning

Tomorrow at 10am CT, Chicago #Bears training camp tickets will be made available for 9 public practices at no cost. The dates of practices are:

July

Fri - 26th

Sat - 27th

Tue - 30th

August

Sun - 4th

Tue - 6th

Wed - 7th

Tue - 13th

Wed - 14th

Thur - 15th pic.twitter.com/rCK5CLubmG