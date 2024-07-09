Bears Training Camp Tickets Available Starting Tuesday Morning
Bears fans hoping to attend any of the nine training camp practices open to the public will likely need to get on Ticketmaster Tuesday early when tickets for open practices become available.
Tickets are free and the dispersal will begin on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9. There are a limited number available for each day.
The nine practices available to the public begin at 9:30 a.m., except for the 1 p.m. practice on Aug. 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The practices open to the public are:
*Practice with Cincinnati.
All practices are held at Halas Hall and there is no parking or ride share drop-off available there or within Conway Park for the public.
Instead, fans must park at Hawthorn Townline Road in Vernon Hills and take a shuttle to the facility.
A kids-only autograph sessions will be held after practice on July 26, 27 and Aug. 4, 6, 13 and 14.
One of the features at camp is a Mini Monsters Obstacle Course for youth at the Walter Payton Center and several player experiences for fans.
Also, every day at training camp youth ages 6-12 have the chance to win the opportunity to help carry a Bears' player's pads post-practice. Names must be submitted at Staley's Corner for a drawing held 20 minutes prior to the conclusion of each practice outside the Payton Center.
All tickets are mobile tickets.
For more information go to ChicagoBears.com/fan-zone/training-camp.
