Bears Value Loses Ground Among NFL Teams Says Sportico
Maybe Kevin Warren and the Bears better get to work on that stadium fast, either in Arlington Heights or on the lakefront.
According to Sportico's valuation of NFL teams, the Bears have gained value over the last year but they are falling behind other NFL teams. There's no doubt having your own stadium greatly enhances the overall value of the franchise, as the Dallas Cowboys show. They are No. 1 and have gone up to $10.3 billion in value, about a billion more than last year.
DJ MOORE INJURY SCARE AND VELUS JONE JR. MISSES HIS FERRET
BEARS COORDINATOR SEES THE VALUE IN STARTERS PLAYING AGAINST BENGALS
The Bears have dropped behind the Dolphins, Eagles and Raiders since last year, according to Sportico's 2023 and 2024 assessments.
The Bears are 16th overall among North American sports franchise at $6.26 billion, one ahead of the Texans at $6.01 billion and one behind Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers ($6.38 billion).
The Cowboys, Rams, Giants, Patriots, 49ers, Jets, Dolphins, Eagles, Raiders and Commanders all rate higher in value than the Bears according to Sportico.
Sportico also has the Bears with a 2023 net operating profit of $123 million. That ranks only 18th overall in the NFL. It's one spot in the NFL below the Vikings, who came in at $129 million. The Lions were one below the Bears at $122 million.
Also of note to Chicago fans, the Cubs are 27th on the list, the Bulls 38th, and even with about the worst season in the history of mankind the White Sox are 82nd and have the highest value of any team in their division.
The NHL's Chicago Blackhawks are 83rd, one behind the White Sox.
Twitter: BearsOnSI