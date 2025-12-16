Plenty of concern for both Bears and Packers on first injury report

The first Bears injury report for their huge game against Green Bay Saturday night failed to create much optimism about the availability of two top Caleb Williams pass targets .

Neither Luther Burden (ankle) nor Rome Odunze could practice, but they had an additional problem on offense as tight end Cole Kmet was limited in practice due to the ankle/knee hit he absorbed in the second half on a catch along the sidelines against Cleveland.

This injury report wasn’t from a practice. It was a projection of what they would have done because they held only a walk-through on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings would have missed practice due to illness and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) also would have been out.

Luther Burden



Week 15 Season Highs

- 84 Receiving Yards

- 6 Catches

- 7 Targets



Still, by far, the most efficient CHI WR when targeted.



Looking like Caleb Williams’ WR1 next year.



Rome Odunze is expected to miss the rest of fantasy playoffs.pic.twitter.com/nqazEpRtq2 — Joe Orrico (@JoeOrricoFF) December 16, 2025

Running back Travis Homer (ankle) would have been limited.

The window for linebacker Tremaine Edmunds’ return has opened after he was put on injured reserve and he would have gone through a limited practice.

The best part of this interception return is Montez Sweat celebrating early and you see Tremaine Edmunds yell and point at Joe Flacco lolpic.twitter.com/LxtOtWVOAO — Dave (@davebfr) November 2, 2025

The return of Edmunds can be big as he often is partrolling the middle deeper on passing downs due to his long reach and speed. The Bears didn’t have Edmunds in the first game between the teams and the Packers were able to come up with three longer touchdown plays. Edmunds ranks top five among off-ball NFL linebackers in passer rating against and is tied for fifth in the league interceptions with four.

If the injury problem at receiver continues, it will mean leaning on wide receiver DJ Moore and also relying more on tight end Colston Loveland, possibly even as a slot receiver. They could also use return man Devin Duvernay as a target.

#Bears Injury Report



The Chicago Bears conducted a walk-thru on Tuesday, participation is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/0WJVndyOyx — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) December 16, 2025

Burden has looked more and more dangerous in recent games and had six catches for 84 yards against Cleveland even though he only played 26 of a possible 66 plays from scrimmage. He has 23 receptions over his past six games after he had 13 receptions in his first seven games.

The Packers’ injury report had to be regarded as less promising when they had nine players who would not have practiced, including tackle Zach Tom (back, knee), wide receiver Christian Watson (chest/shoulder), safety Evan Williams (knee), defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot), wide receiver Dontayvian Wicks (ankle), running back Josh Jacobs (knee, ankle), running back Marshawn Lloyd (hamstring/ankle) and, of course, edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee). Parsons will go on IR.

Quarterback Jordan Love (shoulder) and wide receiver Matthew Golden (wrist) were full participants.

First Packers-Bears injury report includes nine estimated DNPs, including Parsons. pic.twitter.com/Nc9qktgsvc — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 16, 2025

X: BearsOnSI