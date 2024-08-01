Bears vs. Texans Hall of Fame Game Live Blog
Analysis and in-game reporting on the Chicago Bears preseason opener in Canton, Ohio against the Houston Texans.
First Quarter
- Jaylon Jones prevents the third-down catch from behind a first down but the Texans easily convert a fourth-and-1 and are moving at the Bears 37.
- Davis Mills can't connect on a second-and-7 easy bootleg pass and Bears defense has the edge here.
- Run defense at tackle looked suspect on the Texans' second down run for a first down. Zacch Pickens and Byron Cowart at the tackles for the Bears on the play.
- Bears with Cairo Santos kicking off. Safety Quindell Johnson with the first tackle on the new kickoff rule and pinned the Texans back at their 26.
Pregame
- Steve McMichael will receive his gold jacket and bust at his home Saturday in south suburban Homer Glen from Hall of Fame president Jim Porter at a special ceremony. In attendance will be his family and former Bears teammates Richard Dent and Jimbo Covert. Walter Payton's son Jarrett will be the presenter in Canton. McMichael's wife, Misty, was introduced prior to the Hall of Fame game, as were Devin Hester and former Panthers-Bears-Packers defensive end Julius Peppers.
- The Bears met at the Hall of Fame with Hester and other past team members of the Hall of Fame and got a tour. You have to wonder how Hester would have fared with these new kick return rules where the return man gets a good, running start on kicks not in the end zone and touchbacks go to the 30.
- Caleb Williams is obviously not playing today but is never far from the tip of the tongue for talk shows. He was apparently the subject on The Carton Show, which is rarely a good thing.
- Tarik Cohen told the Jets he is retiring after he tried to make another comeback at the age of 29, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Such a sad story considering he was at the peak of his career, just got a contract extension from the Bears and then has his career ended for all intents and purposes by getting hit on a fair catch. No penalty even called on the fair catch, either.
