Bears waive Caleb Williams' buddy while adding four DBs to roster
The backup Bears secondary took a beating in Sunday's game against Miami.
As a result, they brought in what looked like a whole new group of defensive backs Tuesday with four signings. There's little doubt special teams will be a priority for the four after the poor coverage performance by the kick and punt groups against Miami.
Former Eagles cornerback Mekhi Garner, former Saint safety Millard Bradford, former Patriots and Titans safety Mark Perry and former UFL cornerback Kaleb Hayes. were added to Chicago's roster.
They had to waive backup kicker Jonathan Kim and quarterback Caleb Williams' good friend from USC, wide receiver John Jackson. Last year Jackson was on the Bears practice squad.
The Bears also waived injured former LSU safety Major Burns and put cornerback Shaun Wade on injured reserve.
Bradford's past tie to Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was the obvious connection signing with the Bears. He played in three games for the Saints last season, although he didn't get in one until after Allen was fired as Saints head coach.
Garner was with the Eagles two seasons, largely on the practice squad. The former Louisiana and LSU player got into four games, including one playoff game against Tampa Bay.
Hayes has been with several NFL teams briefly in the last two years without playing, and played the most for the Michigan Panthers of the UFL after a college career with BYU and Oregon. He briefly was with the Jaguars, Giants, Packers and Broncos in the last two years.
Perry was with New England, then the Titans and signed briefly again with the Patriots but didn't get into a game at any stop.
