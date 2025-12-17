Familiarity is key with Bears' unlikely defensive contributors

The Bears' defense has been decimated by injuries this season. However, they've responded remarkably well to the attrition and currently sit atop the NFC North with a 10-4 record.

Their backups are a major reason why that's been the case. They deserve much credit for their success this season. So do the coaches that brought them here.

Two of their most surprising contributors this season, cornerback Nahshon Wright and linebacker D'Marco Jackson, were only inserted into the lineup after starters went down with injuries. They both ran with their opportunity, and look like serious resign candidates (if the team can afford it) this offseason.

Wright was an under-the-radar free agent pickup who signed with Chicago in April. Nobody batted an eye when the signing was announced, as he wasn't even expected to make the roster before making an impression in training camp. He was on the Vikings practice squad last season and only had 269 defensive snaps under his belt over his first four years, after all.

The 26-year-old played under defensive backs coach Al Harris in Dallas. They selected him in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft, when Harris held the same position for the Cowboys.

It feels safe to say that Harris put in a good word for Wright, and the Bears probably wouldn't have taken a shot on him if they didn't. Who knows where they'd be right now if that hadn't been the case?

"Nahshon has a high ceiling... You can see the talent there. He's just gotta make the plays."



DB coach Al Harris on Nahshon Wright, who's been turning heads in training camp: pic.twitter.com/rwlNfrUf06 — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) August 13, 2025

Wright has been one of the best stories of the entire season and has earned quite a healthy pay raise this offseason.

Meanwhile, Jackson was selected by the Saints in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was New Orleans' head coach at the time. He mostly played on special teams during his first two seasons and was released ahead of the season.

The Bears promptly swooped in and claimed Jackson off waivers before the season. Again, no one batted an eye. Special teams depth and insurance for Amen Ogbongbemiga, who landed on injured reserve in the preseason.

Then a nuke went off in the Bears' linebacker room ahead of the Steelers game last month, and Jackson (finally) got a chance to show what he can do on the defensive side of the ball.

He not only wore the green dot on defense (which means he was responsible for relaying the plays to the rest of the defense), but he also led the team with 15 tackles. It was an absolutely ridiculous performance for a player making his first start. He earned a game ball in the postgame locker room for his efforts.

That was only the first game ball he was awarded, though. Ben Johnson also gave him another one for his most recent performance against the Browns, where he was undeniably one of the best players on the defensive side of the ball. He finished the game with seven tackles, a sack, an interception, and two pass deflections.

He was also named Pro Football Focus' Defensive Player of the Week for the standout showing.

D'Marco Jackson was PFFs Defensive Player of the Week.



He had a 93.5 grade that was 2nd among all defenders. He was a perfect 7-for-7 on tackles allowing just 2 rec for 3 yards on 5 targets in coverage.



Excellent job by D.A. and Poles bringing this guy in. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/XxN0e8CKWJ — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) December 16, 2025

It's safe to say Jackson and Wright won't be on the sidelines much for the remainder of the season. They've earned playing time on defense, even when Tremaine Edmunds and Kyler Gordon are healthy.

Speaking of Gordon, the Bears were in a very rough spot at the nickelback position earlier this season. Gordon promptly got hurt again after returning to the lineup (because of course he did), and Nick McCloud was hemorrhaging yards to opposing offenses at an alarming rate. They needed to make a change.

Their options were limited midway through the season, though. That was until Dennis Allen remembered there was a guy sitting at home whom he had familiarity with from his days in New Orleans.

The Bears called C.J. Gardner-Johnson after a disappointing Week Eight loss against the Ravens, and he was immediately brought up to the active roster for the next game against Cincinnati.

Gardner-Johnson, whose talent has never been questioned, wasted no time making his presence known. He finished with a sack in his Bears debut and immediately stabilized the slot position. He followed that performance up with a two-sack game against the Giants and has since added two interceptions to his tally.

Simply put, Gardner-Johnson has been one of the Bears' best defensive players since putting pen to paper. He's undoubtedly been the best midseason pickup any team has made this season.

He may have been a wildcard, but he wound up being an ace and a joker for Chicago's defense this season. It's difficult (and painful) to imagine where the defense would be without his presence.

You probably would've laughed in my face if I told you the trio would be key contributors for Chicago this season.

Familiarity has come in clutch for the Bears' defense this season, and everyone involved deserves their flowers for the way they've battled through the adversity.