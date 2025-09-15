Bears Week 2 loss to Lions: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
It had been 11 years since the Bears gave up more points than the 52 they allowed Detroit Sunday at Soldier Field and 10 years since they gave up more than the 511 yards they allowed.
The Ben Johnson era is off to a smashing start at 0-2.
How's that EPA (expected points added) looking now?
Losing Jaylon Johnson to injury for another extended period or even the season would be a disaster. T.J. Edwards was injured again and Kyler Gordon remains out.
Caleb Williams' passing was up and down again, although he had a few moments early before the defense started giving out free passes to the end zone.
"We had momentum swings where we were taking punches and we ended up turning the ball over, having false starts, and things like that, and with a team like that you have two turnovers and a couple false starts or just overall penalties on the offensive side of the ball, with a team like that they make you pay," Williams said. "And they did that today."
Williams sought to push it all into the past.
"This game's over, they scored a bunch of points, we didn't score enough," Williams said.
Strange but it sounded like what happened in Week 1, too, but with less points scored.
Here are the good, the bad and the ugly from a very ugly game at Ford Field.
The good
Rome Odunze's career day
At least some fantasy football owners somewhere might be happy. Odunze came up with career highs of seven catches and 128 yards and matched his career high with two touchdown catches. Now with 13 receptions for 165 yards, Odunze is off to an excellent start after his targets were somewhat limited last year when they had Keenan Allen taking up catches.
The final gun
It was loud and merciful.
The bad
Bears secondary
Giving all the credit to Tyrique Stevenson would be easy, or even to Nahshon Wright, who played 2 1/2 quarters, or safety Kevin Byard for his missed tackle. Someone might have hurt feelings then. Their secondary couldn't handle the loss of Johnson. Every single pass thrown by Jared Goff after Johnson left in the second quarter was a completion. Goff was 15-for-15 for 223 yards after Johnson left the game and Wright game in to play. Still wondering what it is Nick McCloud has done to be the slot cornerback ahead of Josh Blackwell after the injury to Gordon. Blackwell was a good substitute, undersized but speed, and his energy is apparent always on special teams.
Bears DTs
A week after they couldn't block anyone wearing yellow helmets, inexperienced Lions guards Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany looked lik e All-Pro candidates blocking the run against Bears defensive tackles Gervon Dexter, Grady Jarrett and Andrew Billings. The Lions' starting backs ran for 44 yards on 20 carries in the opener but the Bears gave up 155 yards on 24 yards to backs on Sunday.
GM Ryan Poles
There's no other way to put it.
They had two of the three second-round picks inactive, and second-round receiver Luther Burden III had a meaningless 5-yard catch and his big contribution was on kick returns, which is why they signed Devin Duvernay. To top it off, first-round pick Colston Loveland didn't even get targeted until late in the game and had no receptions. They needed edge rush help in the draft or free agency, never got it and all the worthwhile free agents got gobbled up. Jerry Jones signed Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday.
At least they got seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai seven carries, mostly after it was well decided, and he averaged 4.0 yards a carry. Oh, and rookie Ruben Hyppolite II mad a tackle! It's a real meaningful draft so far.
The Ugly
Land Clark's officiating crew
The complete travesty to end the first half and giftwrap a touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown was about as bad as the Bears have seen in a game since officiating's version of inspector Clouseau, Tony Corrente.
In case they need help, when a player is touched and he's on the ground, he's down or he's sleeping. Either way, the play has stopped.
Ben Johnson's gambling
Going for it again this week but in their own territory in a close game, and calling successive quarterback sneaks to pick up the yard needed. What happened to the offensive genius? John Fox used to be able call that play and have it fail. Williams is not a tough runner on sneaks.
Remember back to the offseason when Johnson was asked if he'd have the tush push working after it was retained as a legal play.
"Man, I tell you what, does it become an explosive play ever? Have you ever seen a tush push become an explosive play? I like explosive plays. I like big plays," Johnson said then. "So I'm not a big tush push guy myself."
Maybe he better become one because Williams isn't getting it on his own and his offensive line isn't generating a push.
Cairo Santos
Before the game, Ben Johnson's talk with Chicago's ESPN AM-1000 revealed he has "complete confidence" in Santos even though they signed kicker Jake Moody to the practice squad. That's what he said, anyway.
You have to wonder where that confidence is after Santos' opening kickoff went out of bounds for a penalty.
Where was that kick last week when they needed one kicked out of bounds?
