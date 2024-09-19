Bears Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Teven Jenkins Returns
The Bears continue to practice without wide receiver Keenan Allen on Thursday due to a heel injury but they did get one starter back at practice and added a reserve to the group going through limited practices because of injuries.
Guard Teven Jenkins returned on a limited basis Thursday after missing Wednesday with a deep thigh bruise.
The other new injury situation was running back Travis Homer limited with a finger injury. Backup tackle Kiran Amegadjie was ble to go through a full practice as he works back from his quad surgery. He had been limited on Wednesday. Also, tight end Marcedes Lewis was given his customary Thursday off as a veteran's day of rest.
The rest of the injury report remained the same.
Fullback Khari Blasingame (hand/knee) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) missed practice.
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (groin), guard Nate Davis (groin), wide receiver Rome Odunze (knee), defensive end Montez Sweat (elbow) and defensive end DeMarcus Walker (foot) were all limited.
For the Colts, kicker Matt Gay returned for a full practice after mising Wednesday with a quad injury. The only other player on their injury report is rookie defensive end Laiatu Latum, who missed with a hip injury.
The team also announced former USC and Nevada wide receiver John Jackson has been signed back onto the practice squad. He was originally on it, and then was released.
