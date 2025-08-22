Bears who stand to gain most from matchups against the Chiefs
If a team has to play a third meaningless preseason game, at least the Bears have the benefit of doing it against the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.
With both teams expected to use their starters at the outset, at least they know their starters will be tested by top-level talents in some cases.
Easily the best test will be for the Bears' defense as a whole because facing starters means going against Patrick Mahomes. That is, unless Chiefs coach Andy Reid is pulling a fast one and meant using starters except for his starting quarterback. It wouldn't be the first time someone pulled this.
Even if Mahomes only plays a series or two and Gardner Minshew comes in, at least they'd be facing a starting-level quarterback. Minshew had a 93.9 passer rating for his first three seasons, before he struggled with the Colts, Raiders and in his final year with the Eagles.
Here are the Bears who stand to benefit from tough matchups against the Chiefs.
T Darnell Wright
He could be facing George Karlaftis much of the time. Karlaftis has had 24 1/2 sacks in his first three seasons, eight last year. Wright's preseason and training camp haven't been the best. Once Ben Johnson said they held him out because he wasn't moving fast enough. They may have suspected an injury. Another time offensive line coach Dan Roushar criticized his play. Wright needs to show he's operating at regular season speed and Karlaftis provides that test.
CB Nahshon Wright
Wright is still technically battling for a starting cornerback spot, though that remains to be seen. Something there could be questions about are is speed. He has plenty of length at 6-foot-4. Tyquan Thornton did not produce for New England but he will challenge deep now as a Chiefs receiver and his 4.28-second speed in the 40 speaks for itself. It's his route running and ands the Chiefs have to worry about, but keeping Thornton from getting separation will be a good test for Wright.
S Jaquan Brisker
Brisker, in a regular season game, would get to see plenty of Taylor Swift's boy friend, Travis Kelce. That's great preparation for the regular season. Whether they would actually waste playing a 36-year-old Kelce in a preseason game is the question. If not, watch for former Bears tight end Robert Tonyan to be someone Brisker faces. Tonyan was a disappointment in Chicago but it might have been more a case of the Bears not knowing how to use a second tight end. They haven't done that right since 2018 and only now are hoping to do this with 12-personnel packages.
WR Rome Odunze
He could use some work against quality cornerback play. Not to slam Stevenson and Wright but the iron vs. iron theory says you get better facing quality cornerbacks and he hasn't been able to benefit from work against Jaylon Johnson due to Johnson's injury. Now he could be lining up across from Trent McDuffie, an All-Pro in his second and third seasons and every bit as good as Johnson if not better.
LB Noah Sewell
As strongside linebacker, he'll get some matchups with running back Isiah Pacheco or with Kelce. Sewell should get to test his run stopping on Pacheco, who runs with a physical style at 5-10, 216. Quite frequently, Reid has looked closely at his running game in the preseason finale. Sewell could get a good test if it continues.
G Jonah Jackson
Not all of his plays will be against Chris Jones but if the Chiefs do let their dominant defensive lineman play many of the reps could come against the six-time All-Pro. What will be more interesting is if Jones is lined up across from his old teammate, Joe Thuney. It might be a surprise to see either of those two on the field for very long. Jackson can use the work against a quality defensive tackle. Not so sure he'll get it if he's lined up across from former Bears defensive tackle Mike Pennel. The Chiefs must see something in him but the Bears didn't find it when he was at Halas Hall.
QB Caleb Williams
It's a matchup against a better secondary. Although the Chiefs were middle of the road in pass defense last year, they did it with their secondary facing a ton of passes so they'll naturally give up more yards. Most teams were behind against them. Even if Williams gets time, will he see where to attack the way he did last week against Buffalo reserves?

