Turnabout finds Chicago Bears in different situation for opener

When the schedule was released, oddsmakers had the Bears favored in seven games this season but there has been a shift.

D'Andre Swift breaks into the open against the Vikings last year at Soldier Field.
While the general tone of Bears training camp and preseason has been positive, it's apparently not impressing everyone.

Bettors and oddsmakers would be one large group.

When the odds for NFL games this season first came out in May after the schedule release, the Bears were listed as 1 1/2-point favorites over the Minnesota Vikings in the Sept. 8 Monday Night Football game to open the regular season. This line was via Fan Dual and DraftKings.

Despite that overall positive growth of the team and Caleb Williams under coach Ben Johnson, there has been a flip.

The Bears are now 1 1/2-point underdogs on their own field against the Vikings.

This has occurred despite the fact the Vikings will be without wide receiver Jordan Addison, their No. 2 target after Justin Jefferson, and will also be playing with a second-year quarterback making his first start.

The Vikings haven't been exceptionally better looking than the Bears in preseason, which means nothing, anyway. The Vikings lost to the New England Patriots 20-12. They didn't use quarterback J.J. McCarthy in their loss. They did use him in a 20-10 preseason opening win over Houston. McCarthy threw seven passes with four completions for 30 yards in that one. He directed a drive to a field goal.

With the Bears now underdogs in the opener, they are favored by both of those sports books to win only six of their games: on the road over the Raiders and at home over Dallas, New Orleans, the Giants, Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

Bears 2025 Odds

Fan Duel, DraftKings

Week 1: +1 1/2 Vikings

Week 2: +4 1/2 at Lions

Week 3: -3 Dallas

Week 4: -1 1/2 at Raiders

Week 6: +4 1/2 at Commanders

Week 7: -7 1/2 Saints

Week 8: +7 at Ravens

Week 9: +3 at Bengals

Week 10: -5 1/2 Giants

Week 11: +2 1/2 at Vikings

Week 12: -2 1/2 Steelers

Week 13: +7 at Eagles

Week 14: +3 1/2 at Packers

Week 15: -7 Browns

Week 16: +1 1/2 Packers

Week 17: +3 1/2 at 49ers

Week 18: +1 1/2 Lions

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change
