Bears Will Give Caleb Williams First Start Against Buffalo
Nate Davis isn't ready to protect him but Caleb Williams is getting his chance Saturday to step on a field for a game with the Bears for the first time.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus has decided to let Williams start against the Buffalo Bills in Saturday's noon road preseason game. All starters who are healthy will be used in the game.
Eberflus had been hedging on this because the offensive line protecting Williams has gone through a rash of injuries and also substitutions over the last week since the 21-17 win over Houston in the storm-shortened Hall of Fame Game Aug.1. However, he maded the announcement about starters after Thursday's last practice of the week.
Continued improvement from Williams over his practice showings is what Eberflus wants to see.
"Just more of what we see now, where he is, in terms of the progress," Eberflus said. "And this is his first time in live action. He's been getting a lot of good reps with our One defense so I think it will feel similar to him, but I really feel that when it's live there in the pocket, to be able to move, maneuever in the pocket, ride the pocket, escape on the outside, B-gaps, all those things, be able to deliver the ball, keep your eyes downfield and really just the operation of it.
"Get in and out of the huddle. No pre-snap penalties. Clean operation."
One of those who has been missing is Davis, the starting right guard. Eberflus said he now lists Davis as "week to week," due to what he said was a "soft tissue" injury.
Davis practiced with starters to begin training camp after missing almost all offseason work for an unexplained reason. A little more than a week into training camp he left the lineup, then returned this past week briefly on a limited basis. But on Wednesday and Thursday he did not practice at all.
"We had him back in there, it was individual and then some reps, and then he felt it again," Eberflus said of Davis. "He's dealing with some soft tissue stuff, so we had to bring him back down. We’ll start that process over and see where it goes."
Davis wasn't the only one who has been out this week. Tackle Darnell Wright and guard Teven Jenkiins were out but Jenkins returned and has gone through full practices most of the week. Wright returned but is again an injury question.
If Davis isn't starting, the Bears could put Ryan Bates at right guard in his return to play against his old team in Buffalo. Bates and Coleman Shelton have been battling for starting center but Bates has played the majority of his snaps in the NFL at guard.
