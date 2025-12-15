ESPN analyst believes Bears' position coach will soon become a defensive coordinator

It can sometimes be tough to discern how bad a coach is, judging from fan reactions after a departure (as we saw with Ben Johnson's arrival in the Windy City, scorn can play a role). Conversely, it's usually easy to tell how good they are by gauging those reactions. Fans generally know when their team lets a good one out the door. Cowboys fans certainly did when the Bears announced the signing of Al Harris as the defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

Eleven months later, it's easy to see why they were upset. Harris has done an incredible job of coaching Chicago's defensive backs this season.

ESPN analyst Richard Sherman thinks Bears fans could soon be forced to have a similar reaction to the one Cowboys fans had last offseason.

"I think Al Harris is going to get major consideration to be a defensive coordinator in this league," Sherman said on his podcast yesterday. "It just so happens that the team's that he's coaching get a lot of turnovers. Every time you turn on the tape, their DBs are making plays."

Richard Sherman knows a thing or two about takeaways. He made five Pro Bowls and nabbed 37 career interceptions. He was unanimously considered the league's best defensive back during Seattle's "Legion of Boom" era. A glowing endorsement from him shouldn't fall on deaf ears.

I don’t think the impact Al Harris is having in Chicago is being talked about enough. His years in Dallas they were always amongst the league leaders in INTs and in Chicago it’s the same story. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 5, 2025

It's not hard to see where Sherman is coming from on this one, either. The Bears currently lead the league with 30 takeaways. They have four more than the second-place Jaguars. Kevin Byard III has an NFL-leading six interceptions, and Nahshon Wright is hot on his heels with five of his own.

This man, Al Harris, is responsible for coaching these NFL interception leaders:



2021- Trevon Diggs

2023- Daron Bland

2024- Kevin Byard #Cowboys #Bears https://t.co/lEm5Jo9fai pic.twitter.com/bH0bcV800s — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 17, 2025

He previously helped Trevon Diggs and Daron Bland grab the interception crown during his stint in Dallas. He's seemingly had a similar impact on Wright, who came out of nowhere (he was largely considered a third-round disappointment and strictly a special teams player) to become a key contributor this season.

Wright has even said that he wants to finish his career under Harris.

“I hope to continue to be with him and finish out my career with him, maybe.”



Nahshon Wright on relationship with Al Harris: pic.twitter.com/w5mSNPaIIp — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) December 4, 2025

The fact that they've performed as well as they have while being without their top two corners (Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon) for most of the season is the most impressive aspect of their performance. Midseason pickup CJ Gardner-Johnson, whom they signed after the Week Eight loss against Baltimore, has been one of their best defensive players since taking over Gordon's role in the slot.

Harris deserves much credit for not only getting the backups ready to play, but getting ready to play at a high level.

Personally, I absolutely could see Dallas luring Harris back if they move on from former Bears coach (and current defensive coordinator) Matt Eberflus this offseason. However, they won't be alone in their bidding. The Bears are currently 10-4 and one of the most surprising success stories across the entire league this season. They've effectively put the league on notice, and their performance in the secondary is one of the biggest reasons why.

The day the Bears lose Harris to a defensive coordinator position will be a sad one. I'm hoping that will be a worry for another offseason, but I bet he will draw major attention to any available openings in a few months.