Bears with Only Two on Injury Report for Lions Game
At least the Bears got through the game with Minnesota virtually free of injuries.
They go into Wednesday, a day before the Thanksgiving Day game with the Lions, with only two players on the injury list and both missed last week’s game.
Safety Elijah Hicks has an ankle injury and although there was no practice on Tuesday and only a walk-through, he would not have been able to practice.
Without Hicks, the Bears last week used Jonathan Owens at safety for the full game.
The Bears also had a bit of positive news as guard Ryan Bates, who had a concussion, was said to have been limited if there had been practice. This is a step toward getting out of the concussion protocol.
The Lions listed three players as being unable to practice if a practice had been held. Cornerback Carlton Davis III (knee/thumb), tackle Taylor Decker (knee) and receiver/return man Kalif Raymond (foot) would have been unable to practice.
Running back David Montgomery (shoulder) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee) would have been limited.
