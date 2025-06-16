Being ready involves more for Colston Loveland than better health
When Bears coach Ben Johnson discussed the absence of wide receiver Luther Burden III, he made clear how opportunity had been lost because of an injury during early May rookie camp that lasted on through the end of mid-June OTAs.
It's safe to wonder if it will set back Burden within the offense when training camp begins.
"He misses a lot," Johnson said. "Any time you're not out there, if you're in the training room when the rest of the guys are practicing, you're losing valuable time; valuable time with your coaches, valuable reps with your teammates, the ability to build the trust that we're talking about. It's not just the coaching staff having trust in you, doing the right thing over and over, but it's also your teammates.
"They have to be out there (on the field). They have to see you do it. They have to know that the guy to the right and the left of them are going to do the right things, and they're going to make the plays when called upon."
However, Burden is not the only rookie receiver to miss most or all of offseason on-field work.
First-round tight end Colston Loveland has, as well. Wouldn't this absence be as critical?
"It's for everybody," was Johnson's comment about injuries in general. "It's a shame that (Burden) got dinged up and missed all that time, because for a young player, it's really where you get the most reps and you can get better in a hurry that way. That's really for every player on this team."
It might be somewhat different for Loveland and his shoulder injury, although there are other forces working against him being ready at the outset of camp.
During practices, Loveland was seen with the team on the side plenty. He could run routes or catch passes "against air" during the individual work. He couldn't do the work on field during 7-on-7 and full-team scrimmage because of the risk of contact to his shoulder. He was a bigger force in the meeting room.
"I would say, I think what I can gather, from the walk-throughs, from the meetings, is he's very professional, he takes everything seriously," Johnson said of Loveland. "I think he's going to fit in really well once we start getting him to go full speed.
"I know (tight ends) coach (Jim) Dray has said to me, numerous times, how impressed he is for the types of questions he's asking at his young age."
Loveland has benefited also from talking with veteran Cole Kmet at every opportunity.
"A lot, all of the tight ends have been super helpful," Loveland said. "Cole, that's a vet right there. He does everything the right way. He's really good at football; really good mentally, really good physically.
"It's a great guy that I can look up to, and he's been very coachable. He's been letting me know; I run a route or do something, he'll tell me some things, how he sees it, some coverage things, or whatever that may be. He's been super helpful, and I'm very appreciative."
While Loveland feels confident in his mental preparation to know his role, he is realistic.
"It's one thing to know it, and then to go out there and do it in real time," Loveland said.
Loveland must continue his rehab so he's physically ready for the start of camp but plans also to work mentally within the offense even if it means enlisting "outside" help.
"Just work, get back right, continue rehab, I'm working out," he said. "But definitely have my own little walk-throughs, whether I need to go with my brother or whoever that is, saying some plays, lining up, just doing--doing stuff repetitively, getting those reps so that it just becomes second-nature at that point. That's the goal."
There is another aspect to whether Loveland can be ready beyond what he could do without practicing and what he'll be able to do on his own over the next six weeks.
The challenge of his unique position within the offense is probably greater than for many other players.
"To me, that's next to quarterback, that's the toughest position to learn, particularly early on rookie year," Johnson said.
Johnson has expressed the opinion Loveland is capable of handling it, though.
They'll find out how fast this all happens when camp begins.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI