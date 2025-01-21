Bear Digest

Ben Johnson agrees to deal on important Bears anniversary

Ben Johnson agreed Monday to terms with the Bears on a date when their only Super Bowl-winning coach signed.

Gene Chamberlain

Mike Ditka circa 1982 on the sidelines during his first season after signing a three-year deal that year in January.
Mike Ditka circa 1982 on the sidelines during his first season after signing a three-year deal that year in January. / Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images
It's not quite a historical duplication, but close.
Ben Johnson agreed to become the 19th Bears head coach on an important date in franchise history.
Jan. 20 was the date in 1982 when their only Super Bowl-winning coach officially signed his contract, Mike Ditka. After agreeing to terms on Jan. 19, Ditka officially became Bears head coach on Jan. 20, 1982.

Johnson will sign his contract on Tuesday, Jan. 21, according to the Tribune's Brad Biggs.
Ditka agreed to terms after a long negotiating session with George Halas on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 1982 according to a report by longtime Chicago writer David Condon, for the Tribune.

In Dallas, where Ditka was special teams coach, Cowboys reporters got their confirmation he was leaving from a direct source: Diana Ditka.

"Mike has accepted the Bears' offer, and it's fantastic," Diana Ditka told Dallas reporters.
Ditka had reporters laughing after there were rumors he only received a two-year contract, which wasn't true.

“I don’t have a short contract. However, if I don’t do the job I won’t be around anyhow,” said Ditka, according to Condon's report. "But everyone needs time to do the job."

Ditka's first deal was for three years and $100,000.

Johnson's will be quite a bit longer and more lucrative.

