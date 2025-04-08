Ben Johnson already testing Caleb Williams early in relationship
Caleb Williams very early on has received a good indication about what to expect from his new head coach.
Ben Johnson barged into the quarterbacks room on Tuesday with a surprise. It's already pop quiz time on the second day of conditioning work and meetings at Halas Hall.
"It’s not like a real quiz where you have to write stuff," Williams said. "It’s just us. We went over a few things yesterday (Day 1), talked about a few things and Ben walked in this morning, flung open the door, made a grand entrance and then we got to work--of him testing us about what we talked about yesterday.
"Already first day in and challenging us. Everybody loves a challenge in this sport. It’s one of the great things about this sport. Every day is a challenge and today we got our first one.”
The challenge last year for Williams was just getting through the season when it seemed he had a lack of proper coaching. He'll take the quizzes and the coaching and be thankful for it in his second year with a second staff.
“This feels different," Williams said. "Obviously it’s the same in that sense (of) being around these coaches and some of these new guys, that’s new and that’s how I felt last year. I think some of it for me though is the fact that I’ve gone through a year, the fact that I had ups and downs and we stayed strong and I stayed strong.
"I think that’s the difference so far for me and the feeling for me and obviously what Ben has been able to do brings some excitement for me. Those have been the two main things. I’ve had a year under my belt now of ups and downs, good and bad, and the excitement of Ben being here and his creativity.”
The quiz and the work are what Williams expects.
“I think us growing together is key, starting now," Williams said. "Him pushing me is key. I know that and he knows that. Him pushing me because as he said before it’s a QB-driven league.
"So being able to have that position right on every team, that’s why that position is so important in the draft or people trying to get the QBs in this day and age of the game I would say is because it is so QB-driven and if you have that position right, it helps with a bunch of different things. So building that bond, him pushing me, and us growing together for years to come is going to be fun."
Williams called what he's seeing so far from his new coach as being much more in line with what he saw in his past. That's not his past in the NFL, but in college.
“I think myself I think I have a knack for being able to tell when I vibe with somebody and connect well with somebody," he said. "I would say it was a pretty similar feeling from when I met (USC and Oklahoma coach) Lincoln (Riley) five years ago.
"Like I said, a very similar feeling. Obviously he’s different in his own ways, unique ways, but a similar feeling for sure.”
The Bears, no doubt, would like having the same production Williams had in college as opposed to his rookie year under Matt Eberflus, Shane Waldron and Thomas Brown.
Williams says he has already gained a good idea of what it will take to get on Johnson's good side and stay there. When Johnson met with reporters at the owners meetings, he mentioned needing the offense to have a high EPA, or expected points added. For Williams, achieving this is all in precision.
"I think it just comes down to details, accuracy, details," Williams said. "That doesn’t just mean physically. It means being decisive, being accurate mentally, sharp mentally.
"So, just being on top of it. That starts from it, the decisiveness, and when you get out there, when you’re decisive, everybody plays a lot better when you’re decisive. The QB position when you’re on the field is played in grey. So, having everything else that I can have in black and white is part of it. That part, when you’re on the field and you’re decisive and you go out there and you rip, you’re more accurate with the ball and you place it where you want, you’re get to go out there and make checks and be clear-minded. That’s the goal. We’ll work towards that and working on Ben’s EPA."
