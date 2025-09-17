Ben Johnson promises everyone he'll give up nothing to Tom Brady
First there was Spygate, when Tom Brady played for the New England Patriots and the team was fined and lost a third-round draft pick for shooting video of future opponents from press boxes.
The allegation was they were stealing opponents' signs this way.
Now there is Spygate II, involving the former Patriots QB himself. It seems to trouble everyone except Bears coach Ben Johnson.
At least it's what he says now.
Brady's involvement in production meetings with Fox Sports as an announcer when they meet with NFL coaches and players looks like an obvious conflict of interest considering the seven-time Super Bowl champion is also a part-owner of the Raiders.
This impacts the Bears right in the face this week since Brady is Fox' analyst for Sunday's game with Dallas and then the Bear play at Las Vegas next week.
But Johnson chose to laugh it all off Wednesday at Halas Hall.
“Man, I've been careful with everything I've said since the season started," Johnson said. "I've been in pure ‘coach speak’ mode since this season has started.
"So to me, it's just business as usual. I'm just fine. I like Tom, and we have a really good relationship.”
Brady doesn't actually get to come to Halas Hall for meetings with Johnson and players. The league ruled before the season such meetings can take place with him in them but they must be away from teams' practice facilities or virtually.
"I'm really not worried about it. I mean, we change week to week in terms of what we do," Johnson said. "Schematically, he's going to be able to turn on the tape and see what everyone else in the world is seeing right now. Personnel wise, really the same thing. It's not like I'm going to sit down with him and say, ‘Hey, don't do this to Caleb Williams, or you might get it!’
"Like, there's not going to be any trade secrets that are going to be exchanged. But I really don't think it's that big of a deal, to be honest with you."
Either way, Brady is still able to be involved in storing up the information if he so chooses.
"Yeah, like I said, I'm really not worried about it," Johnson said. "I mean, we change week to week in terms of what we do. Schematically, he's going to be able to turn on the tape and see what everyone else in the world is seeing right now. Personnel wise, really the same thing.
"It's not like I'm going to sit down with him and say, ‘Hey, don't do this to Caleb Williams, or you might get it!’ Like, there's not going to be any trade secrets that are going to be exchanged. But I really don't think it's that big of a deal, to be honest with you."
It's easy to say this now, but after the Bears play the Raiders it will be too late to voice concerns.
Someone at Halas Hall should have been on the phone already telling Fox that the GOAT should stay away from any production meetings, or the Bears themselves will stay away from them.
It's hard enough for the Bears to beat teams right now anyway, they don't need a QB/owner/spy hitting them up for information to help do it.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI