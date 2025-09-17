Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys TV, streaming, radio and betting
Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at Chicago Bears (0-2)
Week 3
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
TV: Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi).
Streaming: Fox One.
Radio: ESPN AM-1000, FM-100.3 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Sirius XM (Cannels 83 or 229)
Spanish Broadcast: Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
Latest DraftKings Line: Bears by 1 1/2 (Over/under 49 1/2).
The Series: 29th matchup. The Cowboy lead 16-12 including playoff wins in 1977 and 1991. Dallas won the last game in 2022 49-29 at Dallas. The Bears won the last game at Soldier Field, 31-24 in 2019.
The Coaches: Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer is 1-1 in his first season as the 10th Dallas coach. Schottenheimer was Dallas offensive coordinator under Mike McCarthy for two seasons. Schottenheimer is the son of the late Marty Schottenheimer, who coached Cleveland, San Diego, Washington and Kansas City and was a head coach in the league from 1984-2006.
Bears coach Ben Johnson lost his first two games, including last Sunday against his former team, Detroit, 52-21. Johnson coached for Detroit six seasons, the last three from 2022-24 as offensive coordinator.
The matchup: The return of Matt Eberflus to Chicago after he was fired as head coach following the loss at Detroit on Thanksgiving last year. Eberflus is Dallas defensive coordinator and was a linebackers coach in Dallas from 2011-2017. Eberflus' Bears teams were 14-32 in 2-plus seasons, including a franchise record 14-game losing streak from 2022-23 and another 10-game losing streak in 2024. He became the first head coach ever fired in-season by the Bears after the failure to call a timeout at Ford Field on Thanksgiving at the end of the game in a 23-20 loss. The Cowboys have started out on fire offensively but traded away pass rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay just before the season and have struggled defensively in both games. Like the Bears, they have three sacks for two games. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is 59 of 86 for 549 yards with two TDs and an interception in two games with an 88.8 passer rating. He has hit CeeDee Lamb for 16 catches and 222 yards and tight end Jake Ferguson 14 times for 101 yards. RB Javonte Williams has 151 yards on 33 carries with three TDs.
Bears QB Caleb Williams is 40 of 65 for 417 yards with three TDs and an interception for a passer rating of 89.1. Second-year receiver Rome Odunze has 13 catches for 165 yards with all three of the Bears' TD catches, while DJ Moore has eight receptions for 114 yards. RB D'Andre Swift leads the Bears with 116 yards rushing on 29 carries and a TD. The Bears have given up more points than any NFL team (79).
Key injuries: For the Cowboys, CB DaRon Bland (foot) and S Malik Hooker (foot) are were on last week's injury report. Bland did not play and Hooker did play last week.
For the Bears, CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring), CB Jaylon Johnson (groin), LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and RB Roschon Johnson (foot) are injury concerns. Johnson could be lost for the season. Gordon and Edwards are "week to week," according to Ben Johnson.
Of note: The Bears have a 7-6 record against Dallas at home. ... The Bears offense started its first two games with touchdown drives and if it happens this week it would be the first time they started the season with TD drives on their first series since 1995. ... If Odunze catches a TD pass he'd be te first Bears pass catcher with at least four TD catches through the first three games since 2014 when Brandon Marshall and Martellus Bennett did it. ... As an NFL assistant, Ben Johnson's teams have had a 1-4 record against Dallas. ... The Cowboys offense leads the NFL in third-down conversions at 52%. ... The Bears are third on defense in preventing third-down conversions (31.8%). ... Brandon Aubrey made a 64-yard field goal for Dallas last week to force overtime against the Giants in a 37-34 Dallas win. With one more field goal of 50 yards plus, he'll pass Dan Bailey for the most (28) from 50 plus in Cowboys history. ... Dallas RB Javonte Williams is trying to become the first Dallas player to rush for touchdowns in each of their first three games. ... Prescott is leading the NFL in third-down completions with 75% (15 for 20) and 11 of those went for first downs. ... The Bears have lost six straight at home.
Bears and Cowboys Betting Trends
- Dallas is 6-3 in its last nine against the spread
- It's been over the total in seven of Dallas' last 10 games and four of its last six on the road
- Dallas is 6-2 ATS in its last eight against NFC teams
- Dallas is 1-4 in the last five against NFC North teams
- The Cowboys are 15-5 straight up in their last 20 Week 3 games
- The Bears are 2-5 in their last seven ATS
- It's been over the total in four of the last five Bears games
- It's been over the total in the last eight Bears-Cowboys games
- It's been under the total in six of the last eight Bears games against NFC East teams
- The Bears are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine September games
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
