Ben Johnson seeking three starters from first two days of Bears draft

Brashard Smith (RB SMU) is a player.



Most underrated RB in the draft. Former WR ran a 4.39 at the combine.



Former WR creates matchups from empty. Has kick return prowess and led team w 1,332 rush yds (5.7 YPC) 14 TDs added 39 rec 327 4 TDs receiving.