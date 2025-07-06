Best things said to indicate Chicago Bears are ready for camp
Offseason is for talking, regular season for walking.
Bears coaches and players can only respond to the questions about what their plans will be and won't really have the ability to show it until at least training camp and probably even beyond to the start of the regular season
What gets said in offseason builds hopes and dashes hopes until actual tackles and touchdowns confirm reality.
A great deal was said over the course of OTAs and minicamp at Halas Hall. Here were the best things said confirming they're headed in the right direction.
10. DE Montez Sweat
On defensive coordinator Dennis Allen:
"Well, I'm saying that I’m trying to learn a new defense right now. So, it presents its challenges, different fronts, different blitzes, different coverages and things like that. It’s just more than I have had to learn in the past. He’s definitely a little bit more complex than other DCs I have worked with in the past.”
Bottom Line: The more complex the better. Once they get the scheme down, all the pressure will be on opposing offenses.
9. Coach Ben Johnson
On Caleb Williams:
"We've loaded him up. We've tried a number of different things: long play calls, multiple plays at the line, tempo. We've dabbled here, there and everywhere, really, throughout the springtime. Some comes a little bit more natural than others, for him, but I do think we've seen him get better in really all facets."
Bottom Line: You might expect such optimism. It's a positive to hear it, anyway.
8. WR D.J. Moore
On his poor body language last year and fixing it:
“I’m going to be honest right now, and then we aren’t going to talk about it. I did it once and then we nipped it in the bud, and it never happened again.”
Bottom Line: Put away the bud nippers. For now, that is.
7. QB Caleb Williams
On how his mind changed on coming to Chicago once he visited:
"Through all of what was going on, through all of what happened, last year and previous years, I think that was enticing. I think that was something that was glaring to me, that I want to come here and be the guy and be a part and be a reason on why the Chicago Bears turned this thing around. That last thing that was said, in all of that, I think, was the most important thing, is that I wanted to be here, that I love being here. I love my teammates."
Bottom Line: The idea he and his father didn't want him in Chicago just became totally irrelevant.
6. S Jaquan Brisker
On skepticism about this team and his comeback after concussions:
"Doubting the team, doubting me, whatever it may be, I'm keeping all receipts. Everybody who thought it was funny, or anybody who talks about us, it's whatever. We're ready for this year. I'm ready for this year. I'm back. Nine is back. I'm going to do what I do. People are going to say what they want. Critics are going to say whatever. But, I'm here."
Bottom Line: If he is and they are, and they've got a more potent offense behind them, who knows what they can accomplish?
5. Johnson
On narrative Chicago is where QBs go to die:
"I love it. I love it. I love the opportunity to come on in and change that narrative. That's where great stories are written. We're looking to write a new chapter here, the 2025 Chicago Bears, and looking forward to the future."
Bottom Line: They've been waiting a long time for someone to actually do it instead of talk about it.
4. CB Tyrique Stevenson
On the defense taking last year's slide personally:
"Still with some of the guys from that team last year, we want to be the best defense in this league. This defense wants to be the best defense this year. I wouldn't say a fresh start, I
would just say some of the guys come out with the same mentality. We add some pieces in, some dogs. It's time to hunt.”
Bottom Line: The new dogs are Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo. They have to hope it lets the pass rushers hunt better to make this work.
3. Johnson
On getting on his players at practice:
"I don't think you can let things slide. I think offensive football is about precision. It's a constant communication of what that should look like. When they hit the mark, we love them up, and when we fall short, then we have to let them know so that we get it better."
Bottom Line: When was the last time a coach talked about realistic expectations of precision with a Bears offense?
2. TE Cole Kmet
On Johnson and the coaching staff
"I think what sticks out with Ben and this staff just in general, is just how detail-oriented they are. You can feel that in the meetings and they're relentless on the details. I think that that's something that may be a little bit unique from what I've had in the past. Not saying other coaches weren't detailed–but it's like an obsession with the details and you can feel that from him. He just can't let it go. You feel that from him, whether it's on the field or in the meeting room he brings that with him wherever he's at.”
Bottom Line: Everyone cut out the presnap penalties and focus. Now.
1. Johnson
On tough coaching one year after players said they saw no accountability:
"It's coming together, and I hope our players have really understood that it's hard to gain trust in such a short period of time, but hopefully, they understand that our guys mean business. This coaching staff means business. They know what good football looks like, they know what winning football looks like, and they're committed to bringing that here."
Bottom Line: After all the hollering during OTAs, if the players don't notice the coaching difference they won't be here long, anyway.
