One of Ryan Poles' biggest mistakes looking for NFL comeback
He's baaaaack. Or, he hopes to be.
Just when Bears fans thought they might have seen the last of possibly the biggest mistake made by GM Ryan Poles, wide receiver Chase Claypool, is ready to make an NFL comeback according to his social media and NFL.com.
"I tore a ligament and a tendon in my second toe and have been rehabbing, working out, and recovering every day for the past year," Claypool wrote on Instagram. "I am back to being the strongest and fastest I've ever been and couldn't be more excited to step back out on the field and let my actions speak for themselves.
"I deeply and truly believe that the pieces will align, and I will work my way into the position to show off what's been suppressed these last two years."
Poles traded a second-round pick to Pittsburgh at midseason in 2022 for Claypool, the 6-foot-4, 238-pound former Notre Dame receiver. For their efforts, they got a player who made only 18 receptions and 191 yards with one touchdown in 2022-23.
Poles and Matt Eberflus eventually told Claypool to stay home and not come to practice after there were concerns over his work ethic. He threw a fit on the sidelines in a game at Detroit and fought with Bears defensive backs in practice, including Eddie Jackson and Tyrique Stevenson.
In Pittsburgh, Claypool had also been through a series of questionable antics and it led to the trade.
The Bears dealt him to Miami for a second-round pick in 2023 and he made four receptions. The Bills signed him last year but waived him midway through August.
Claypool is 26, with great physical ability but it's been nothing but a downhill journey for him after his rookie year with Pittsburgh. He actually had a better Steeler rookie year than Rome Odunze had as a rookie with the Bears, making 62 catches for 873 yards and nine TDs. He had 153 Steelers receptions for 2,261 yards and 12 TDs and then only 22 more receptions since his trade to the Bears.
After the Bills waived him, Claypool sat out all of 2024 due to his injury and now hopes to get back into the NFL.
Claypool once said he was one of the top three receivers in the NFL.
If so, he's a top three receiver who used to be in the league and is hoping for a chance to get back into it. Anywhere but Chicago would be a suitable place.