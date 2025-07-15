Big bucks for Sauce make Jaylon Johnson's contract look like bargain
Among accomplishments of GM Ryan Poles missed by many when the Bears gave him a contract extension last week was his players' extensions.
Getting his own players who have been successes signed is definitely an accomplishment, just like losing a key player who was wanted is a negative mark against—for example Roquan Smith.
When Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner signed his contract extension Tuesday for $30.1 million a year over four years, it underscored how well Poles did projecting the cornerback market in March of 2024 prior to free agency with Jaylon Johnson's extension. Or at least Poles and contract expert Matt Feinstein did this together.
They arrived at a contract that held up well for the Bears as several cornerbacks signed right after for slightly more, and some who have signed this year have soared far beyond those amounts.
Besides Gardner, Jaycee Horn signed with Carolina at $25 million a year, Jaylon Ramsey with Steelers at $24.1 million a year and Patrick Surtain at $24.1 million a year. Within a period of a few weeks to 5 1/2 months after Johnson's signing for $19 million a year, L'Jarius Sneed signed at $19.1 million a year, Tyson Campbell at $19.125 million and A.J. Terrell at $20.25 million.
By the time Johnson's deal expires in 2027, there will be many more cornerback extensions pushing him well down the ladder. However the Bears have to believe his playing quality will hold up as it has been exeplary.
Johnson was graded 19th of 222 cornerbacks last year by Pro Football Focus.
He was interviewed by Fox32 Sports' Cassie Carlson last week at his youth camp and said he's aiming for first-team All-Pro this year.
"I got second team already, so I'm trying to figure out what I can do to get first team," he said.
One thing he can do is cut down his completion percentage allowed when targeted. In his first four years he had completion percentages against between 55.2% and 59.7% before allowing a career-worst 66.1% last year.
Gardner, for instance, has been between 53.5% and 56.9% in three seasons, while picking off three passes.
Johnson is bordering on elite level play already and the Bears have him under contract at a commensurate rate. He can go even higher with his play level and if so there might even be another contract for him at some point before 2027 with a cash figure like Ramsey got with the Steelers.
No doubt the Bears would like to keep it in check. Right now it's at 7.52% of their cap and No. 3 on their books for this year, but still a real bargain for what they get in return.
