Biggest Bears matchup worries with Commanders beyond Jayden Daniels
Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds saw Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels enough last year to know he's a threat to do more than complete Hail Mary passes.
There's no doubt the single biggest problem the Bears must overcome in Monday night's game at Washington in the "Fail Mary" rematch is Daniels as a runner/passer, and there's more to it than simply Daniels' athleticism.
"For one, it’s his speed it’s his vision," Edmunds said. "I think the offense that has been built around him has been suitable for running quarterbacks. He makes plays, whether it’s in the air or on the ground.
"It kind of gives you the college football (look), some of what you see in college. But it’s his athleticism, and he can make a lot of off-schedule throws and off-schedule runs. Even if something’s not there, you’ve got to account for the quarterback in the run game, too. Just keeping all that in mind, and knowing he’s a playmaker so you’ve got to understand what we’re doing and our plan of attack."
Daniels has been slowed by a knee sprain and missed two games. He wore a brace last week.
The Bears could get a bit of a break as he was held to 39 yards rushing last week by the Chargers, but there's little doubt he's still a problem. A defense that plays a lot of man-to-man coverage like the Bears could be susceptible to Daniels' scrambling.
Edmunds sees the preparation this week as critical as anything when it comes to containing Daniels, who has a 93.2 passer rating and 124 yards rushing.
"Often times, you go against these teams and these quarterbacks, and you try to change everything, but the No. 1 thing is finding out your identity and our plan and understanding how we want to attack this particular player or this particular team and figuring out how to practice that," Edmunds said. "It’s important to practice fast. It’s important to stress yourself, to put yourself in those positions, so when game time comes, it’ll make things a little easier."
Daniels isn't their only problem. Here are the toughest matchups for the Bears in Week 6 besides trying to stop Daniels.
T Daron Payne vs. G Jonah Jackson
The Bears have had a hard enough time trying to run the ball, especially inside. Facing Payne is never easy. He's going against right guard Jonah Jackson, who analytics say is not having a good start. However, may of Jackson's poor analytics can be attributed to one bad game, in the opener. Jackson hasn't allowed a sack but is graded 71st out of 105 guards in the league by Pro Football Focus. He's graded 66th blocking the run and 65th blocking for the pass. Payne is off to a good start, ranking 29th among 186 defensive tackles overall and 22nd rushing the passer. The 6-3, 320-pounder has had some problems in run defense, grading 102nd of 186, but the Bears haven't been a strong running team.
DE Dorance Armstrong vs. T Theo Benedet
There is no official confirmation yet that it will be Benedet but it has been reported he'll get his first left tackle start. Benedet struggled at right tackle against Maxx Crosby last week when he started at right tackle for injured Darnell Wright, but seemed more at ease and effective when moved during the game to left tackle. It makes sense as he finished training camp taking most of his reps on the left side. While Armstrong is not Crosby, he is off to a blazing start with five sacks and seven tackles for loss and the second-highest PFF tackling grade on the Commanders defense. He's been most effective coming around the outside with his rush. Armstrong isn't limited to pass rushing as he is their highest-graded defensive lineman against the run.
WR Deebo Samuel vs. CB Kyler Gordon
Gordon is one of the best Bears cornerbacks but this is not necessarily a good matchup in this game against Samuel. It's because Gordon is playing for the first time this season after a lengthy hamstring injury dating back to the end of training camp. Also, Samuel negates some of Gordon's great athleticism with his power. He is known for being a physical receiver at 6-foot, 215 pounds and has 30 receptions in 38 targets. They've used him seven times as a runner, too, for 46 yards. It might be a stretch to say Samuel looks like his old self from his glory days in San Francisco but he is playing better than the last few years while he was plagued by injuries, and he has had to carry a bigger load for Washington with Terry McLaurin injured.
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. LB T.J. Edwards
Like with Gordon, Edwards has been plagued by a hamstring injury and has been on the field this season only briefly. It came in the loss to Detroit and then he aggravated the injury that had been a problem since training camp. As weakside linebacker he is a key run defender for the Bears and had 20 tackles for loss the last two seasons.
Croskey-Merritt runs with speed and good power for a 208-pounder and is coming off his first 100-yard game against the Chargers.
The seventh-round rookie from Arizona/New Mexico/Alabama State was a wise investment and the Commanders liked him so much they were willing to trade Brian Robinson Jr. to the 49ers for a sixth-round pick.
Washington needs his production as a receiver, too, after losing Austin Ekeler for the season to a torn Achilles.
T Laremy Tunsil vs. DE Dayo Odeyingbo
Tunsil is to tackle for the Commanders what Joe Thuney is to the Bears at guard. That is to say, he's there at left tackle and they don't need to worry about that position. Tunsil is the highest graded Commanders offensive lineman per PFF grades after coming over in a trade with the Texans. He's currently graded the third-best pass blocker at tackle in the league. He continues to be plagued by penalties, though, with six already after he led the NFL's tackles with 19 last year. Odeyingbo hasn't proven in the first four games to be the budding, rising defensive end force the Bears painted him to be when they signed him for $48 million over three years. Odeyingbo had 1 1/2 sacks, four tackles for loss and five quarterback hits going against Tunsil five times while the two were in the AFC South. However, most of that damage came in one game last year when Odeyingbo had a sack, three tackles for loss and three QB hits.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI