Biggest Bears matchup worries with Commanders beyond Jayden Daniels

Jonah Jackson came to Chicago with some question marks, but so far, he's been doing well for the #Bears.



-0 sacks

-0 hits allowed

-4 penalties (2 came in week 1)

-8 pressures allowed (5 came in week 1)



Take away week 1, he's one of the better guards.



Good pickup by Poles pic.twitter.com/zYSX0mfQUC