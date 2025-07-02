Biggest Bears offensive improvement heading to camp an easy call

Dan Roushar’s run as OL coach for the Saints was INSANE. From 2016-2020 ⬇️



- OG Larry Warford - 3x Pro Bowl

- OG Andrus Peat - 3x Pro Bowl

- C Max Unger - 1x Pro Bowl

- OT Terron Armstead - 3x Pro Bowl, 1x All Pro

- OT Ryan Ramcyzk - 3x All Pro



Need him in Chicago.