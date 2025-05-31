Bold Bears predictions made on the Caleb and Carl Williams experience
There are bold predictions and there are less bold predictions.
Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr annually comes up with his bold and less bold picks ranging from tongue in cheek to actual guesstimates, and it probably should not surprise Bears fans how Caleb Williams' face keeps popping up in the crystal ball of 100 bold predictions.
Along with that, naturally, comes the Seth Wickersham book.
Sitting 22nd on Orr's list for this year is how the Caleb Williams noise just won't seem to die down and in this case it's viewed as Williams getting what he and his father wanted so badly—coaching.
Be careful what you wish for because it could be hard coaching.
"The excerpt from Seth Wickersham’s book American Kings about Williams wanting to circumnavigate the draft and avoid playing for the Bears wasn’t said by the dad of a premier quarterback lightly," Orr wrote. "The Bears and new (first-time) head coach Ben Johnson are on notice.
"Williams clearly wants a hands-on experience, as evidenced by his complaining about a lack of help watching film last year."
Also, on the lighter side, Orr sees Johnson "capping" off the year properly with his 95th prediction.
"With a great, full head of blond hair—another seeming affront to now rival Matt LaFleur, the Packers’ coach whose perfectly manicured and unmovable head of hair has long been a point of pride, especially among other severely follically challenged coaches in the NFC North—Johnson will vacillate between several different hat styles and a handful of hatless games before discovering the perfect fit just before winter hat season takes hold and makes a beanie standard issue."
As for Bears/Ben Johnson win totals, you'll need to look it up on your own in his column but it's in there. What can be said is he doesn't think too much for Johnson's chances of upsetting his former team as pick No. 57 has the Lions' win total and victims, and in it you'll find the Bears twice but no Detroit victories over the Packers.
How accurate are Orr's forecasts? Well, he's no Nostradamus but he came within six touchdown passes on Caleb Williams' TD total last year when he said 26, and within six interceptions when he said 12 and it was six. He also went the high side on completion percentage (65%). But one line in particular from that one kind of stands out.
"Anyway, Williams has a great weapon set at his disposal and an offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron who really came into his own after the departure of Russell Wilson from Seattle," Orr said last year.
Of course, all Waldron eventually came into was unemployment halfway into the season before catching on elsewhere this year.
