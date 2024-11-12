BREAKING: Bears Fire OC Shane Waldron Per Report
Shane Waldron has called his last Bears goofy goal-line play.
He won't be the one calling the plays come Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Tom Peliserro of NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Bears have fired Waldron.
Coach Matt Eberflus announced Monday the team was in the process of making changes on offense but would not say what they were. Brown, an OC for Carolina last year and the Bears passing game coordinator, will move into a role according to the report.
The Bears have gone 23 possessions without a touchdown. Their last touchdown came in the fourth quarter against Washington in an 18-15 loss. They lost 29-9 to Arizona and then on Sunday lost at home to New England, 19-3.
The offense is ranked 30th overall and 24th in scoring. They are 30th in passing and 24th in rushing. By contrast, they were 20th last season under coordinator Luke Getsy, 27th in passing and second in rushing.
In the offseason, the Bears ditched Getsy, Eberflus went on a manhunt for an offensive coordinator who he felt could adjust in games with his attack and brought in Waldron, who had been Seahawks offensive coordinator for three seasons.
Alarming is the regression in the past three games by Williams against three defenses not regarded among the best. He had completed 65.3% through six games with a passer rating of 88.7 and had nine TDs and five interceptions.
Now his passer rating is 81.0. He is completing 60.5% and still has nine touchdown passes and five interceptions.
