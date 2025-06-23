Caleb Williams' off-field antics light up social media and Packers
There is blowing off steam and then there is fanning the flames of your most hated rival.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams spent the past week after OTAs ended doing both, apparently. First he was making sure the Green Bay Packers and their fans know he's still around by being antagonistic and talking about a chance at another victory over them.
Williams was on panel discussion at Fanatics Fest with the Mannings and other QBs when he joked about Ben Johnson, and then slammed Packers fans while also reminding all how he's 1-0 at Lambeau Field. It wasn't enough time in the spotlight, apparently.
Williams was then caught on video at Summer Smash, the three-day hip hop festival held at Bridgeview's SeatGeek Stadium, leading the crowd in a more obscene chant of "BLANK Green Bay."
This wasn't exactly shocking as he has done something similar before.
Last summer, before he had even played an NFL game, Williams and fellow 2024 rookie Rome Odunze were caught on video doing something very similar but at a bar.
What was really different was this time he also was photographed with young Chicago Bulls standout Matas Buzelis and then also dancing with actress/model Madelyn Cline.
While the Packers smashing is nothing new for him and probably isn't the wisest thing to do until or if his team can actually establish some sort of consistent success against their rivals, it's the last bit of information that seemed to stir up the internet most.
Williams dancing and hanging out with Cline, the "Outer Banks" actress?
At last check, Williams' romantic interest was Alina Thryegod, a friend since high school who started dating him a few years ago. Cline's last reported interest was comedian Pete Davidson.
Where that all goes and what it's about is unclear for now but they haven't even reached the end of June and the Bears have a full month before they start training camp on July 22.
Considering what he's managed to stir up in just over a week since OTAs ended at Halas Hall, it's worth wondering what more he'll be doing before camp begins.
Hopefully some private throwing sessions with receivers in between being a celebrity and antagonizing?
