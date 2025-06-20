Caleb Williams reminds Packers fans about his record at Lambeau
Caleb Williams joined the group of Bears who have expressed displeasure with the angry horde to the north, the Green Bay Packer fans.
During a panel interview at Fanatics Fest in New York with Kay Adams, Williams described his worst fan experience.
"One of mine was probably at Green Bay, I mean, they suck, but it was after the game, after we won at Lambeau."
He referred back to the 24-22 victory by the Bears to close the regular season against the Packers.
"Uh, 1-0 at Lambeau right now," Williams reminded everyone of his record there. "We so obviously try to do the 'Lambeau leap' and we actually try to jump in the crowd where our fans were and they (Packers fans) just, they start throwing everything at you.
"They push you off and the Lambeau leap, it's a real leap. It's not a little baby jump. You actually have to high jump basically. And then they're pushing you, pushing your face. Yeah, that was probably then."
Williams had the extra point to add, and that bad fan experience came in New York that very day.
"I had one today and I was actually in a car and I got ran down for six blocks in the car (by a fan)," he said. "So yeah, it was fun."
It was mild stuff compared to the name calling Justin Jones had in both the offseason and in season for Packers fans while he was with the Bears.
In the past, other Bears players have accused Packers fans of throwing things at them, too, namely beer.
Packers fans are known in 1985 Bears lore for sending a sack of manure to the Bears' locker room door in Lambeau, in addition to beating a refrigerator painted like a Bears jersey with William Perry's No. 72 on it.
It goes both ways. A Packers fan was thrown down a set of stairs by a Bears fan at Soldier Field in 2022.
And so it will go on ad infinitum.
However, when you've got the quarterback from one of the teams joining the fray it can lead to problems on the field at some point. Somehow Aaron Rodgers avoided any Bears fan backlash over the years as he "owned" them at Soldier Field.
It's all something to watch going forward Dec. 7 in Green Bay and just two weeks later Dec. 20 in Chicago.
