What DJ Moore thinks about Rome Odunze's rise to prominence
Don't look at DJ Moore.
Everyone seemed to want to when Ben Johnson was critical about some players being less focused on their assignments than getting the ball after Sunday's loss, but the Bears veteran denied Thursday he was looking for his own share of touches in a loss when Caleb Williams threw 11 passes to Rome Odunze.
Moore had just three targets Sunday. It sure looks like Odunze is the No. 1 Bears receiver now, but it's early.
"Do I want mine? Of course," he said Thursday. "Everybody wants their 100-yard game. At the same time, whoever's going off, we've just gotta feed off their energy.
"When your number gets called, you've just gotta do it. (Odunze's) number was called a lot and he made the plays when it was there."
Moore, who has eight catches in 11 targets this year, thought back over the years and wouldn't necessarily call it a case now of being an old veteran satisfied to win rather than stack catches. However, he said it would definitely have been out of character if he complained about not getting touches.
"I don't think I was ever like, 'Throw me the ball, give me the ball,' anything like that,' " Moore said. "It is what it is.
"Whoever's hot that day, keep feeding them. When they need a break, we've gotta step up and make a play for them."
Odunze has 20 targets, far and away the most for any Bears receiver, but Moore said he's only encouraging his second-year teammate even if it means he's no longer the leader in catches for the Bears.
"Just reflecting on this last game that he had, over 120 (yards)? (127). Just gotta keep building on top of that," Moore said. "This is Year 2 for him and he's already started off like that. Only can start from there and go up."
Moore recalled last season when Odunze wasn't piling up the yardage or catches as a rookie. He didn't have a poor season but seemed to be piling up self-doubt instead.
About what exactly?
"Everything, because coming off last year, he was battling himself," Moore said. "Do we think he was good or do we want to be great? And now he's taken that step to be great.
"He's speaking up a lot more. Even breaking down huddles now and I'm loving that for him."
Moore not only is happy for Odunze, he even offered encouragement when the self-doubt became evident.
"Me and him had a talk about it, and then the coaches after the game kinda got after him a little bit, so he stepped it up," Moore said.
He's also giving Moore tips to improve.
"What tips do I give him? Keep having fun with it," Moore said. "Never let a bad play go into the next play.
"After this past game, he felt like he had a good game, but then, no, because he kinda messed up some. You've gotta go from there, keep challenging him and just keep patting him on the back and let him grow on his own."
So far, 13 catches and 165 yards with three touchdowns says he's growing on his own just fine.
Now, if they can just Moore his touches.
