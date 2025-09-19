Chicago Bears cornerback injury situation should mean finding help
Bears cornerback are going to be stretched thin Sunday against Dallas unless they make some sort of roster move.
This much became apparent when the final injury report came out Friday afternoon with cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) and backup cornerback Jaylon Jones (hamstring) all ruled out for Sunday after they couldn't practice.
Johnson's status hasn't yet been clarified by the team after he said earlier in the week it's possible he's done for the year due to the groin injury suffered against Detroit. Ben Johnson on Friday wouldn't announce anything about injured reserve for their best cornerback.
Also, linebacker T.J. Edwards is out this week with a hamstring aggravated against Detroit. Backup tackle Kiran Amegadjie (elbow) is out, as well.
Running back D'Andre Swift is questionable but has been able to practice all week on a limited basis despite a quad injury. Linebacker D'Marco Jackson is the other player on the report and is questionable with a hamstring injury.
The Bears will have Nahson Wright to replace Jaylon Johnson, as he did last Sunday. Nick McCloud remains at slot cornerback with Gordon injured still.
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was removed from the injury report after a full practice Friday and limited one on Thursday. He has been plagued by a knee sprain since the opener.
Without Jaylon Jones and with both starting cornerback injuries, the Bears have Josh Blackwell as a backup cornerback for the game and then could be forced also to activate someone off the practice squad.
Former Colts player Dallis Flowers and Dontae Manning are the two cornerbacks on the practice squad. Flowers has been in 23 NFL games and just signed 10 days ago with the Bears practice squad.
It's not a healthy sitation and is one that invites some sort of roster move, possibly one that could be announced Saturday. In fact, in the long term they could be forced to sign a cornerback or trade for one.
