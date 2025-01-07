Bear Digest

Chicago Bears Add Tight End to 2025 Mix on Futures Contract

Jordan Murray, who has been with several NFL teams as practice squad player, on Tuesday signed a futures contract with the Bears.

Gene Chamberlain

Jordan Murray, a tight end reserve with several teams including Houston, has signed a futures contract with the Bears.
Jordan Murray, a tight end reserve with several teams including Houston, has signed a futures contract with the Bears. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Bears' picture at tight end for next year is a bit foggy but they've added a name to the mix.

On Tuesday, they signed former Giants practice squad tight end Jordan Murray to a futures contract.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Murray also has been with the Cardinals, Colts and Texans. He caught 86 passes for 888 yards at Missouri State and Hawaii in his college career before coming into the NFL as a undrafted free agent in 2023.

The Bears have tight end Cole Kmet under contract for next year and veteran tight end Gerald Everett is also under contract for another year, but his eight catches for 38 yards in a full 17 game season played has fueled speculation they could move on.

MOMENTUM KEVIN WARREN FEELS FOR STADIUM SEEMS MORE LIKE STALEMATE

Everett is due $5.06 million next year in base salary with a $6.5 million cap number, according to Overthecap.com. The Bears would save the $5.5 million in cap cash by cutting him before June 1, although they would eat a $1 million prorated signing bonus.

Marcedes Lewis, their 40-year-old veteran tight end, is a free agent, and they also had tight end Joel Wilson on the practice squad and tight end Stephen Carlson on injured reserve.

X: BearsOnSI

Published
Gene Chamberlain
GENE CHAMBERLAIN

BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.