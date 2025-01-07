Chicago Bears Add Tight End to 2025 Mix on Futures Contract
The Bears' picture at tight end for next year is a bit foggy but they've added a name to the mix.
On Tuesday, they signed former Giants practice squad tight end Jordan Murray to a futures contract.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Murray also has been with the Cardinals, Colts and Texans. He caught 86 passes for 888 yards at Missouri State and Hawaii in his college career before coming into the NFL as a undrafted free agent in 2023.
The Bears have tight end Cole Kmet under contract for next year and veteran tight end Gerald Everett is also under contract for another year, but his eight catches for 38 yards in a full 17 game season played has fueled speculation they could move on.
Everett is due $5.06 million next year in base salary with a $6.5 million cap number, according to Overthecap.com. The Bears would save the $5.5 million in cap cash by cutting him before June 1, although they would eat a $1 million prorated signing bonus.
Marcedes Lewis, their 40-year-old veteran tight end, is a free agent, and they also had tight end Joel Wilson on the practice squad and tight end Stephen Carlson on injured reserve.
