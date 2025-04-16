It sure sounds like the Chicago Bears added the perfect mentor for QB Caleb Williams
All things considered, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a pretty remarkable rookie season in 2024. He threw for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns despite playing behind the NFL's leakiest offensive line and under the tutelage of the league's worst coaching staff.
Not to mention the fact that Williams didn't have a veteran quarterback to lean on as times got tough. Only Tyson Bagent, a second-year player in his own right, joined him in the QB room.
It was roster malpractice by GM Ryan Poles and the Bears front office, but they've learned from their mistake. Now, with Williams entering Year 2 with a rebuild offensive line and a brilliant head coach, he's also getting a legitimate mentor whom he can trust: Case Keenum.
Keenum signed a one-year deal with the Bears this month and is expected to play the role of player-coach for Williams. It's a task he's excited to take on.
“I watched all of Caleb and was blown away by the skill set,” Keenum said via the Bears' team website. “I did not know him personally, but man, watching some of the throws and things that he’s able to do in games he’s able to win and plays he’s able to make, it’s like, ‘oh my, he’s got everything you could possibly want in an NFL quarterback.'”
With a veteran like Keenum embracing the QB3 role -- and understanding how important it is -- Williams is one step closer to being unlocked.
"I know where I'm at in my career and what I can bring to a team," Keenum said. "For me, a lot of it is not just on the field. I still feel like I have a lot of juice left and can play at a high level, but it's also about the off-the-field things you do during offseason workouts and the relationships you build, the trust you build, the culture that you want to help instill."
Subscribe to the BearsTalk Podcast on YouTube and your favorite podcast provider.