Reporting and analysis from Soldier Field where the Bears and Caleb Williams try to go 3-2 on the season with a game against the Carolina Panthers.
First Quarter
- Dalton gets back 3 on a slow scramble and on third-and-13, he doesn't escape as Gervon Dexter gets half a sack and DeMarcus Walker joins in.
- Panthers continuing to attack the Bears defense with passes to the outside and runs up the middle., but put themselves in a hole with 12 men in the huddle and face second-and-16.
- After our technical difficulties...DJ Moore wide open on a 34-yard TD pass from Caleb Williams to end a seven-play drive, four of those on the ground with D'Andre Swift. Bears 7, Panthers 7
- On first down Hubbard runs right up the middle and no one is home. A 38-yard TD. Bears run defense had leaked for two weeks and it just caved in on that TD. Panthers 7, Bears 0
- Panthers face third-and-2 at the Bears 43 after a short pass and a 2-yard Diontae Johnson n run. They do get the first down eventually on a 4-yard end-around but it wasn't easy, coming on fourth-and-1.
- It's another poor start for Shane Waldron's offense. Panthers with great field position at their own 49 after the punt.
- Bad pass by Caleb Williams short to Keenan Allen on first down and it put the Bears in a hole right away, then he held the ball on third down too long and got sacked. They go three-and-out and punt.
- An incompletion with T.J. Edwards in coverage and the Bears take over after a punt at their 18.
- Panthers starting at the 30 after a touchback and go to Chuba Hubbard for 4 off left guard. They will not hesitate to commit to the run. But on second down Hubbard is slammed to the turf by Kyler Gordon on a pass for no gain. Excellent coverage by Gordon.
- Bears win the toss and defer.
Pregame
- Vikings hang on with a pick on a terrible missed call. Should have been pass interference and illegal contact all at once.
- First team practicing in warmups with Matt Pryor at right guard, Teven Jenkins at left guard. So Nate Davis is the reserve.
- It's been a steady progression from the first game disaster to where Caleb Williams is now. The next step would be some big yardage numbers and efficiency in a win. His net yards per attempt have been 5.12 and 5.93 the last two games and need to improve but they're way above the 3.05 and 2.06 in the first two weeks. He had 6.8 yards an attempt and 7.0 in the last two games and that's acceptable, although to be a better QB he'll need to get up to 7.5. Next Gen says he's getting rid of it in 2.76 seconds, 14th fastest and one spot behind Patrick Mahomes.
- Cairo Santos brought out the big leg in warmups. He made it from 57 going at the north end and south end. A 57-yarder would be a career high. Eddy Pineiro wasn't as effective. The former Bears kicker who kicks for Carolina missed well short from 54 going at the south end zone.
