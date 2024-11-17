Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers Inactives for Week 11
Inactive player lists and other pertinent roster moves from Sunday's Week 11 game between the Bears and Packers at Soldier Field.
In this story:
The Bears have only four players listed as inactive for Sunday's game with the Green Bay Packers.
Both Teven Jenkins and Kiran Amegadjie were ruled out prior to the game due to injuries.
Defensive end Dominique Robinson is inactive after playing in the last two games and being inactive in all the others.
The other inactive is defensive back Ameer Speed.
For Green Bay, the inactives are cornerback Robert Rochell, safety Kitan Oladapo, tackle Travis Glover and defensive lineman Colby Wooden.
Twitter: BearsOnSI
Published