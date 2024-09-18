Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts: TV, Radio and Betting
Chicago Bears (1-1) at Indianapolis Colts (0-2)
Kickoff: Noon Sunday
Where: Lincoln Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty and AJ Ross
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Sirius XM Radio: Channel 160 or 382
Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
The Line: Colts by 1, over/under 43 1/2.
The Series: The Colts lead 25-19. The Colts won the last game in 2020 at Soldier Field 19-11.
The Coaches: Bears coach Matt Eberflus is 11-25 in his third season and hasn't faced Indianapolis, the team he worked for as defensive coordinator from 2018-21.
Colts coach Shane Steichen is 9-10 in his second season and hasn't faced the Bears. His team finished 9-8 last year.
Last Week: The Bears lost 19-13 on Sunday Night Football to the Houston Texans, the team that had beaten the Colts 29-27 in the season opener in Indianapolis. The Bears had only 71 yards rushing and Caleb Williams completed 23 of 37 while throwing for 174 yards.
The Colts gave up 261 yards rushing on 53 carries to the Packers in a 16-10 loss at Lambeau Field. Indianapolis had the ball for only 19 minutes and 49 seconds as Green Bay's running game kept the Colts offense off the field.
The Matchup: The two Super Bowl XLI oppponents get together again. The Bears try to establish something on offense, either on the ground or through the air, after two poor efforts on that side of the ball to start the season. Protecting Williams will be a key in the passing game after he was sacked seven times by the Texans Sunday night. The test for the Colts will be stopping the run, even though the Bears haven't shown they can do it yet. The Colts gave up 213 and 261 on the ground in the first two games. Bears running backs D'Andre Swift, Khalil Herbert, Travis Homer and Velus Jones Jr. have averaged only 2.48 yards per rushing attempt this sesaon.
Colts QB Anthony Richardson is trying to become more efficient. So far he has been a big-play machine, but many of the big plays were for the other team. He has thrown four interceptions in two games. Williams has two interceptions in two games. Richardson has completed less than half his passes (26 of 53) but has completions of 50, 53, 57 and 30 yards while the Bears' long on the year is 27 yards. The Colts want to see receiver Michael Pittman more involved. He has seven receptions but for only 52 yards.
Of Note: Williams started last week's game by completing seven straight passes, becoming the first Bears rookie QB to do this since Jim McMahon in 1982. ... The Bears rank last in yards per play (3.0), yards per pass (3.0) and net passing yards per game (99). ... Although the Colts are winless, the Texans are the only team in the AFC South to have won a game this year. ... The Bears defense has allowed three points in the second half this year. ... The injury to watch for the Bears this week is again wide receiver Keenan Allen, with plantar fasciitis. He missed last week's game and did not practice all last week.
Next Week: The Bears host the Rams on Sept. 29 at noon and the Colts host the Steelers Sept. 29 at noon.
Betting Trends
- Both Bears games this year have come in under the total and in nine of their last 12 games.
- The Bears are 6-2-1 against the spread in the last nine games.
- The Colts are 1-4 ATS in their last 5
- It's been over the total in six of the last nine Colts home games.
-Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
