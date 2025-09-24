Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders TV, streaming, radio and betting
Chicago Bears (1-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)
Week 4
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.
When: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
TV: CBS (Spero Dede, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala)
Streaming: Paramount+
Radio: ESPN AM-1000, FM-100.3 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
National: ESPN (Chris Carlin, Tom Ramsey, Courtney Cronin)
Spanish Broadcast: Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
Latest DraftKings Line: Bears by 1 1/2 (Over/under 47 1/2).
The Series: 18th matchup. The Bears lead 9-8. The Bears won the last two and three of the last four. The Bears won the last game in Chicago in 2023 30-12 and the last game in Las Vegas in 2021 20-9.
The Coaches: Bears coach Ben Johnson won for the first time last week, 31-14 over Dallas. He is 0-1 on the road after a Week 2 52-21 loss at Detroit. Johnson coached for Detroit six seasons, the last three from 2022-24 as offensive coordinator.
Raiders coach Pete Carroll is in his first year with the team but is 182-133-1 overall with the Jets, Patriots, Seahawks and Raiders. That includes an 11-11 record in postseason. Carroll is 5-3 against the Bears.
The matchup: Two teams trying to claw back into their divisional battles need wins, the Raiders coming off a disappointing 41-24 loss to Washington following a 20-9 defeat by the Chargers in Week 2. Their win came on the road over the Patriots in the opener, 20-13. The Bears are trying to become the second NFL franchise ever to win 800 games. Green Bay (812).
Raiders QB Geno Smith, who came over from Seattle for a third-round draft pick, has had a roller coaster start with three TD passes in the opener, three interceptions in Week 2 and then last week a TD and an interception. He is in his 12th season and has first-round pick Ashton Jeanty to hand the ball to, but the fifth pick overall has had a rough start at 3.1 yards per rush (47 runs, 144 yards) with one TD. He has 3 yards receiving on five catches. Jakobi Meyers leads in receptions with 17 and yards with 228 while Tre Tucker is tied for the NFL lead with four TD catches. The Raiders are 30th in rushing, sixth in passing and the defense has seven sacks, including three by Jonah Laulu and two by Maxx Crosby.
The Bears are coming off their best passing game this season and rank 11th in passing yards (701) and 10th in offense. Caleb Williams has a 107.1 passer rating after his career-best 142.6 rating on 19 of 28 for 298 yards and four TDs. He is coming off his first sack-free game. Receiver Rome Odunze is tied with Tucker for the NFL lead with four TD catches and WR Luther Burden III had his first 100-yard receiving game with three catches for 101 yards after he had two catches for 2 yards in the first two games. After three interceptions Sunday, two by Tremaine Edmunds, the Bears are tied for third in the NFL with four. They are tied or fifth with a plus-2 turnover differential.
Key injuries: For the Bears, CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring), LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and CB Jaylon Jones (hamstring) did not play last week. For the Raiders, TE Brock Bowers (knee), S Jeremy Chinn (pectoral) and CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) were limited last week in practice. Michael Mayer
Of note: Bears TE Cole Kmet needs one TD catch to move into second among the team's tight endsall time ahead of Greg Olsen. ... With a TD catch, Odunze becomes the first Bears receiver to have a TD catch in the first four games since Dennis McKinnon in 1985. ... The Bears defense has held teams o 10 of 33 on third downs, or 30.3%, ranking them second in the league. ... The defense's 37 interceptions over the last three seasons is tied for the most in the NFL. ... The Bears offense is 18 of 39 on third down or 46.2%, fourth best in the NFL. ... The Raiders have forced a turnover in each game, the first time they've done it in the first three games since 2016. ... The Raiders have the second-longest active team sack streak with at least one in 38 straight games. ... TE Brock Bowers has multiple catches in 20 straight games, tied for second longest streak to star a career and one behind Sam LaPorta.
Bears and Raiders Betting Trends
- It's been over the total in four of the last six Bears games
- It's been under the total in six of the Bears' last seven against AFC teams
- Chicago is 6-2 in its sat 8 against the spread when playing the Raiders
- It's been under the total in seven of Las Vegas' last nine games
- The Raiders are 4-10 against the spread in their last 14 in September
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
