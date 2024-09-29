Bears and Rams In-Game Blog: Rams 3, Bears 0 1st
First Quarter
-After a 64-yard Taylor punt and a return to the 25, Rams are at their 26. Looking to pad lead.
-Another pass at the line to Moore after a run gets them to third-and-13. Get ready for a punt. They'll be through the first 15 plays soon. Boos after an incomplete pass as Williams throws it away when blitzed.
-On second thought, Rams took the penalty. First-and-25 at the 15.
-Another poorly set up screen this to Moore, and not only does it lose 5 yards but Braxton Jones got called for a blindside block that was declined. Second-and-15. Another hole. Might want to try attacking downfield.
-From the 30 for next Bears drive after touchback.
-Josh Karty a 47-yard field goal and the Bears are trailing in a game. Again. Rams 3, Bears 0
-The one thing they can do to disrupt Stafford is pressure up the middle and they get it with a sack from Gervon Dexter for an 8-yard loss. Stafford is just sitting there to be sacked. On third-and-13 Williams takes a draw play into field goal range at the Bears 27.
-Stafford looks like he is throwing darts from the pocket. Has lenty of time and has the Rams at the Bears 30 after a well-designed 9-yard screen to Parkinson.
-The Rams get 5 on a run by Williams up the middle but could have had more if T.J. Edwards hadn't made a shoestring tackle while laying on the ground.
-Colby Parkinson on a 6-yard slant as Stafford beat the Bears blitz.
-Bootleg pass quickly diagnosedby Bears defense Matthew Stafford had to ground it on first down. After Kyren Williams' 5-yard run up the middle, it's third-and-5.
-Jaylon Jones downs a brilliant Tory Taylor punt at the 5. Taylor needs to rebound after a poor performance last week.
-A tight end screen fails to gain the first down and the Bears have to punt. Rome Oduzne blocked his man to the outside but Cole Kmet ran around to the outside instead of cutting inside.
-A first down after D'Andre Swift had a 6-yard run on first down. The run helped. But Bears face third and four
-Ethan Evans still hasn't had a kick returned. Touchback. Bears at the 30. Correction, Tarvarius Moore gets called for a 5-yard penalty lining up incorrectly and they started at the 25. Moore just got called up for this week.
- Bears lost the toss. They'll receive.
Pregame
- It appears Simone Biles came appropriately dressed for the Bears sidelines in this game, instead of wearing a Packers coat.
- By now, Khari Blasingame is pretty much over his injuries so this must be a healthy scratch. He was able to practice in full on Friday. So unless he had a setback after he had practiced earlier in the week on a limited basis, you'd have to think he's healthy. So what Shane Waldron is saying to everyone is he can get the run blocked without a fullback today. Considering they haven't had it blocked without one, maybe it would have been good to try it with one? Just saying. Another reason to have Blasingame active? They lost fourth tight end Stephen Carlson before he could even get on the field. If something happens with one of their tight ends now, Blasingame could at least provide the blocking a tight end might supply. Not now. If the Bears have a tight end injury then it's Collin Johnson, a wide receiver, playing a tight end role.
- Sky starting to clear out now and a bit of a drizzle and the fog are gone. Should be around 70 but the wind is 15 mph out of the north-northeast, which will make it tough on kicking.
- Keenan Allen, as expected, will try to play but how effective he is remains to be seen. He hasn't played since Week 1, has been plagued by this painful heel condition since the middle of August, when some people were starting silly rumors that he was slow and out of shape. However, just having another potential open receiver over the middle somewhere for Caleb Williams can't hurt and can draw the crowd away from Cole Kmet and/or Gerald Everett as well.
- It's safe to say when the Bears were done adding offseason talent, not a lot of people felt Matt Pryor figured prominently in their starting lineup. Yet, for now they love him as an option at right guard over Nate Davis, who seems to have had his groin injury issue since the middle of training camp if not earlier. Matt Eberflus said they would turn to Pryor again this week at starting right guard.
- The Rams have made Xavier Smith their return man and he is active this week with jersey No. 19.
- A fog rolling in here in pregame, blocking off the view of downtown a great deal. Is it a 1988 playoff fog? Anyone there would never forget it.
