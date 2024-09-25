Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams: TV, Radio and Betting
Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Chicago Bears (1-2)
Kickoff: Noon, Sunday
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink)
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Sirius XM Radio: Channel 162 or 227
Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
The Line: Bears by 2 1/2, over/under 40 1/2.
The Series: The 97th all-time meeting, with the Bears leading 54-39-3. The Rams have won the last three, all in Los Angeles, the last coming in 2021. The Bears are 31-14-2 in Chicago against the Rams and won the last three at home over the Rams while holding L.A. to nine points or less in each.
The Coaches: Rams coach Sean McVay is 78-51 in his eighth season and 3-1 against the Bears. His first game against them was a loss at Soldier Field in 2018. McVay is 34-26 in road games.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is 11-26 in his third season and hasn't faced the Rams. The Bears are 8-10 under him at Soldier Field.
Last Week: The Rams rallied for a 27-24 win over the 49ers in L.A. after trailing 24-14 in a game the 49ers controlled throughout. L.A. lost Cooper Kupp to injury in the game and he'll miss this week against the Bears. The Rams were outgained 425-296 yards. Josh Karty's 37-yard field goal with two seconds left won it for the Rams after he made a 33-yarder and Kyren Williams scored on a 4-yard run earlier in the fourth quarter. Matthew Stafford finished 16 of 25 for 221 yards and one TD.
The Bears lost to the Colts 21-16 despite outgaining Indianapolis 395 yards to 306 and piling up a 26-15 advantage in first downs as Caleb Williams set a Bears record for rookie passing yards in a game with 363. Williams threw two interceptions, one in field goal range, and lost the ball on a strip-sack from behind at the Bears 16-yard line in the fourth quarter to set up the third Colts TD for a 21-9 lead. The Bears were held to 63 yards rushing on 28 carries by the team that came into the game ranked last in the NFL against the run.
The Matchup: Two teams trying to keep from falling too far behind in their divisional races, as the Bears try to continue bringing along Williams as starter after his first big passing game. The Bears are trying to minimize his mistakes and avoid turnovers after last week's three turnovers cost them the game. Williams had his best passer rating (80.8) in a game and was sacked four more times, bringing his total of times sacked to 13. The Rams have had their season completely slowed coming out of the gates due to injuries. Both receivers Puka Nacua and Kupp are out with injuries and the injury bug hit their offensive line and secondary hard. They lost their first two games on the road to the Lions and Cardinals.
Of Note: The Bears have won six straight games at Soldier Field. ... If 40-year-old TE Marcedes Lewis plays against the Rams, it will give him the NFL record for most games played by a tight end (272). ... The Bears lead the NFL in passer rating against at 66.2. ... Rome Odunze is trying to be the first rookie Bears receiver with 100 yards receiving in back-to-back games since Willie Gault in 1983. ... After throwing for two TDs in his last game, Williams needs 10 to set a Bears rookie season record with 12. ... Kyren Williams' 116 total yards on 26 touches were season highs in last week's win over San Francisco. ... NextGen Stats said 18 of Williams' runs came to the Rams' right side for 69 yards last week, the side with healthy starters. He is the first Rams player since Marshall Faulk in 2001 to rush for TDs in six straight games.
Next Week: The Bears host Carolina at noon on Oct. 6. The Rams host the Packers Oct. 6 at 3:25 p.m.
Betting Trends
- The Rams are 3-0 ATS and straight up in the last three against the Bears
- The Rams are 8-3 in their last 11 against the spread
- It's been over in eight of the last 11 Rams games
- The Rams are 5-14 in their last 19 road games
- The Bears are 7-2 ATS against the Rams in their last nine at home
- It's been under the total in four of the last five Bears games
- It's been under the total in 10 of the last 15 games between these teams
Twitter: BearsOnSI