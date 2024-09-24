Bear Digest

Bears Reportedly Giving QB They Faced in Preseason a Workout

The Bears faced former Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun in preseason and according to a report by Aaron Wilson are giving the free agent a workout.

Gene Chamberlain

Austin Booker gets in a shot on former Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun during the Bears' preseason win.
Austin Booker gets in a shot on former Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun during the Bears' preseason win. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Bears must have been impressed in preseason.

They are working out quarterback Chris Oladokun, according to NFL Houston-based reporter Aaron Wilson.

Oladokun played the majority of the Chiefs-Bears preseason game for Kansas City while Patrick Mahomes sat out and completed 9 of 16 for 66 yards with two interceptions. He had a 26.6 passer rating in the game.

Ian Book finished it and went 6 of 9 for 71 yards and two TDs in a game the Bears won 34-21.
Oladokun went 22 of 33 for 250 yards with a TD and two interceptions and a passer rating of 74.0 in preseason.

Last yearhe was 16 of 26 for 181 yards, a TD, an interception and a 79.2 passer rating before he wound up on the Chiefs practice squad. They chose not to keep him on it this year.

Oladokun was a 2022 seventh-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers and was cut. The Chiefs had him on the roster and also the practice squad last year but he did not make an appearance in a regular-season game. What he did do was get daily exposure to Patrick Mahomes and how the Chiefs train quarterbacks. Oladokun played in college at South Dakota State, Samford and South Florida. At South Dakota State, he threw for 3,164 yards with 25 touchdowns in his lone season.

The Bears practice squad currently has undrafted rookie quarterback Austin Reed playing quarterback. Reed had a preseason passer rating of 117.4 with 12 completions in 16 attempts for 123 yards and one TD.

Tyson Bagent is the backup Bears quarterback and has five games experience, including four starts as a rookie in 2023.

Gene Chamberlain

