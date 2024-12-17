Bears and Vikings In-Game Blog: VIkings 3, Bears 0 1st
Reporting and analysis on Monday Night Football in the game between the Bears and Vikings as Caleb Williams tries to help Chicago break a seven-game losing streak.
First Quarter
Bears defense looked nothing like they did against the 49ers on the first series. They more closely resembled the defense we saw in the Eberflus weeks this year, getting tough on the big downs.
- On third-and-5 from the Bears 34 the pass rush nearly gets home with DeMarcus Walker and Darrell Taylor forcing an incompletion. Reichard with the 52-yard field goal. Vikings 3, Bears 0
- Bears have pretty much assured themselves of trailing first for the 13th game.
- Thomas Brown gets like Matt Eberflus with dumb first-quarter gamble and goes for it at his own 39 and Swift can't get it. You need a runner who can run through tackles to do that. Swift can't.
- Third and 2 after a short pass to Allen and Caleb tries to scramble but comes up half a yard short. If he had run immediately he would have had it but hesitated. He talked about that during the week, about being able to know when to make a play.
- Four on first down up the middle for Swift on the first play is a big running play against that defense.
- Caleb Williams with the ball at the 30.
- Bears should have a good catching background with all the white in the stands as they receiver the kick in the "whiteout".
Pregame
- Kiran Amegadjie is reported as the starter for the Bears at left tackle. He has 36-inch plus arm length and good athleticism protecting Caleb Williams' blind side. He also has looked very overmatched in the limited reps in games he's had, especially at left tackle. You have to wonder how he'll perform with all of the dome noise and against the blitzing,
- Caleb Williams' biggest challenge tonight, playing on the road, where he hasn't been good (78.0 passer rating), against a pressure defense and with a rookie left tackle who didn't have training camp as he came off a surgery. Williams needs more big plays in this game than last week, when they didn't get a play longer than 17 yards. Williams needs to be on his wheels tonight. When he has scrambled well the Bears have managed to play effectively on offense.
