Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers Week 14 Inactives
Bears tackle Larry Borom will be a healthy inactive for Sunday's game in San Francisco.
Borom has allowed six sacks in 123 pass block snaps this year as a reserve filling in for either Braxton Jones or Darnell Wright, according to Pro Football Focus statistics. Borom had played in four games since returning in early November from a preseason injury.
This leave Kiran Amegadjie, Jake Curhan or Matthew Prior as options at tackle if there is an injury to Jones or Wright.
The other Bears inactives are not surprises. Wide receiver Tyler Scott, defensive end Dominique Robinson and defensive back Ameer Speed are healthy inactives.
Running back Roschon Johnson (concussion), safety Elijah Hicks (ankle) and guard Ryan Bates (concussion) are inactive with injuries.
Both receiver DJ Moore and running back D'Andre Swift will play, although both are suffering from quad injuries and were listed as questionable. It had been reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday that both would play and interim head coach Thomas Brown on Friday had indicated confidence both would be ready despite their 50-50 status.
The 49ers' inactives are largely the result of injuries. Tackle Trent Williams, edge rusher Nick Bosa, guard Aaron Banks, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, running back Israel Abanikanda, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and quarterback Josh Dobbs are the Niners' inactives.
