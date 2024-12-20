Chicago Bears Friday Injury Report: Jaylon Johnson Questionable
The Bears will have running back Roschon Johnson back available for the rematch Sunday against the Detroit Lions, the first time he's available since he suffered a concussion on Thanksgiving.
Johnson went through a full practice on Friday after being listed as available for full practice on Wednesday and Thursday at walk-throughs. He has been removed from the injury report.
The outlook is also positive for tackle Braxton Jones and also for guard Teven Jenkins, although both are listed as questionable.
Jenkins has a calf injury and wouldn't have practiced Wednesday or Thursday but had a limited practice on Friday.
Jones missed last week's game with concussion symptoms but had a full practice on Friday after the Bears said he could have gone through a full practice on Thursday.
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is questionable after missing Friday's practice but it was due to illness and not an injury.
Third running back Travis Homer is doubtful with a hamstring injury.
The other player of note on the injury report who could play but didn't last week is defensive tackle Gervon Dexter. He went through a limited practice, his first since suffering a knee injury early in the game at San Francisco two weeks ago. Dexter is also questionable.
The only player the Bears have ruled out is backup guard Ryan Bates, who is in concussion protocol.
Earlier in the week, edge rusher Darrell Taylor had been on the injury report with a shoulder issue but is now fine has been removed from the report.
