Task Looks Too Tall for a Bears Move Up in Draft 'Tanking' Order
The Bears are one win by both the Giants and Patriots or a win of their own from being locked out of a chance for the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Patriots also have the toughest remaining schedule now with opponents holding a .721 ranking. The Bears had owned this distinction forever but it has switched and they are tied with the Viking for toughest remaining schedule by winning percentage (.714).
Either way, it looks impossible for the Bears to break that two-team wall to get the top pick even if they lose out because they need both of those teams to win out. They still lose a tiebreaker with either team with their .559 opposing win percentage on the year.
There does appear an outside chance they could climb past the Jets into eighth because of the season-ending games New York plays. They're hosting Miami in the cold up north to end the year and neither team will have a reason to play that game on Jan. 5. If the Bears lost out and the Jets won a game, the Bears would move past them. But they can't if the two teams tie based on New York's easier schedule.
There is still also hope the Bears could move past part of the five-team logjam at 3-11 on the year but it would mean any of those teams getting at least two victories while the Bears lose out, or three victories if the Bears win one.
Based on schedules, the Jaguars, Panthers, Titans and Browns rate the best chances to record two more wins and move behind the Bears in draft order.
Again, the tough Bears schedule this year will cost them in the draft tiebreaker. None of those teams have played a schedule close to the severity of the schedule the Bears have as a result of the NFC North being so stacked this season. The .559 opponents' winning percentage is a heavy burden to bear for a draft tiebreaker.
Cleveland's opponents have a .525 winning percentage and that's easily the closest any of those teams are to giving away the tiebreaker edge to the Bears (.559).
Of course, the Bears could ruin it for themselves and win one or two games and finish behind the Saints in 10th for draft positioning if they want to go against the tanking mentality.
Here's the way it shapes up in the tanking, uh, race for the worst record and top spot.
It's a year when tiebreaker really is holding back the Bears and this goes beyond the first round because they have the 36th pick in Round 2 from the Panthers and their own 40th pick, and also the 73rd pick early in Round 3. All can be impacted by the final three games, especially the pick from Carolina if the Panthers win two games.
Current Draft Positioning
Team, record, 2024 opponents winning pct.
(lower winning percentage of opponents is the tiebreaker)
1. Raiders 2-12 .537
2. Giants 2-12 .550
3. Patriots 3-11 .464
4. Jaguars 3-11 .483
5. Panthers 3-11 .496
6. Titans 3-11 .510
7. Browns 3-11 .525
8. Jets 4-10 .506
9. Bears 4-10 .559
10. Saints 5-9 .496
Remaining Schedule
Bears: Lions, Seahawks, at Packers
Raiders: Jaguars, at Saints, Chargers
Giants: at Falcons, Colts, at Eagles
Patriots: at Bills, Chargers, Bills
Jaguars: at Raiders, Titans, at Colts
Panthers: Cardinals, at Buccaneers, at Falcons
Titans: at Colts, at Jaguars, Texans
Browns: at Bengals, Dolphins, at Ravens
Jets: Rams, at Bills, Dolphins
Saints: at Packers, Raiders, at Buccaneers
