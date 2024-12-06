Chicago Bears Friday Week 14 Injury Report: Backfield in Question
The status of key Bears offensive players will be decided at game time according to their Friday injury report.
Both wide receiver DJ Moore and running back D'Andre Swift are listed questionable for Sunday's game in San Francisco, the debut of interim coach Thomas Brown.
Both Moore and Swift have quad injuries, missed all the practices until Friday and then both had a limited practice.
Getting Swift back will be critical because backup running back Roschon Johnson is out with a concussion. Johnson. The Bears traded away former backup running back Khalil Herbert and so they'd be using Travis Homer as starting running back if Swift can't play.
Running backs Darrynton Evans or Demetric Felton are possibilities as backups if promoted from the practice squad.
Guard Ryan Bates (concussion) and safety Elijah Hicks (ankle) are out for the game, as well.
Wide receiver Keenan Allen (ankle), safety Kevin Byard (shoulder), center Coleman Shelton (knee) and tackle Darnell Wright (knee) were all removed from the injury report as healthy after full practices on Friday.
Twitter: BearsOnSI