Chicago Bears hope benefits of bye week outweigh a major drawback

Here’s my top 3 things for the Bears to fix over the bye week:



Run game- 6th highest paid OL in the NFL 24th in YPG 25th in YPC.



QB pressures- 1.3 sacks per game 26th



Stop the run- 164.5 yards per game league worst. What’s your TOP 3 things to fix Chicago? #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/7uV9LADkjR