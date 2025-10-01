Grading Chicago Bears rookies at the bye requires a good imagination
It's only been four weeks but all of the praise heaped on GM Ryan Poles and his rookie class shortly after the draft and then as offseason work ended proved a bit premature.
Actually, it was very premature.
Bears coach Ben Johnson addressed the issue of tackle Ozzy Trapilo after the team started 0-2, but tied it in with all of the rookies.
"With Ozzy–it's with all these rookies, we're developing trust," Johnson said.
The rookies seem to be gaining just a bit of that trust now as they're making a bigger impact.
The trouble is, the season is at what used to be the quarter pole and the entire class appears to be behind. The fact they are just now beginning to show promise does bode well for the future.
Here's a report card on the Bears' 2025 rookie class at the bye.
TE Colston Loveland: C-
To be too hard on Loveland would be unfair considering how big a role injuries have played in his lack of development. All offseason he rehabbed a shoulder injury. When Loveland got onto the field there seemed to be a connection building during preseason but then came a hip injury in the win over Dallas. Three catches on six targets for 43 yards in three games isn't exactly the way the Bears described how he would fit the attack as the second tight end in12-personnel packages. While the injuries weren't Loveland's fault, GM Ryan Poles knew his prize tight end had the shoulder situation and still he was drafted No. 10 overall, when the Bears could have had Tyler Warren, the consensus top tight end in the draft. Warren's 19 catches lead all pass catchers in this year's class, tight end or wide receiver. Loveland also has the lowest Pro Football Focus run blocking grade of the four Bears tight ends who have played, although this wasn't necessarily expected to be his strength.
WR Luther Burden III: B-
His seven catches for 99 yards, a touchdown and the bomb on the flea flicker are tangible evidence Burden can be productive. It's a matter of finding him reps when he isn't one of the top two receivers and slot receiver Olamide Zaccheaus has the confidence of coaches. Burden definitely is someone who can be expected to take major steps in the coming weeks as Caleb Williams becomes more and more familiar with the targets in Johnson's offense.
T Ozzy Trapilo: C-
Finally the Bears saw him in action as a blocker replacing both Darnell Wright and then Theo Benedet across from Maxx Crosby. Yikes! But Trapilo stood his ground, didn't give up a sack but had the worst pass blocking grade of any Bears player who threw a pass block. Again, like with the injured Bears receivers, Trapilo can't shoulder the blame much. This one is more on the coaches, who insisted on using him at left tackle in training camp and preseason, only to find out he was better at right tackle.
DT Shemar Turner: C
His training camp injury left him in the same category as Burden and Loveland, but he has started to get more reps. He had 18 pass rush reps in two games and came close twice to
"He's had a few weeks to get his feet wet and we're developing more confidence in what he can do for us on the defensive side of the ball," Johnson said.
There's an awful lot of dampening feet in this class for the Bears.
LB Ruben Hyppolite: C+
With 18 plays of defense and six tackles on special teams/defense total, Hyppolite has barely begun to show his value as a speed asset at his position. He has been on for 55% of the special teams plays and that's a positive sign even if there haven't been big plays, yet.
CB Zah Frazier: Incomplete
Like the fabled Daniel Simpson Day in Animal House, he "...has no grade point average, all classes incomplete." Frazier missed training camp with a personal absence and they'll look to boot him up next year.
G Luke Newman: C-
There has been no need to thrust a sixth-round interior lineman onto the field, and he has been in only three plays after a strong finish to his preseason. His special teams play has been a minor contribution, as well, with only a 16% participation rate.
RB Kyle Monangai: C
Monanga, the seventh-round pick, wouldn't rate high at all based on his first few games played but he has displayed a few power style runs and this is badly needed in their offense. An 8-yard loss he had in the red zone on a run against Dallas can't happen. However, he had his best game so far against the Raiders with four runs for 18 yards.
"He's another guy that the more reps he gets, the more trust we gain in him, and he just has the tendency to do the right thing," Johnson said. "I think he's got a good understanding of what we're trying to accomplish. We always talk about the intent of the play, whether that's run game or pass game. He seems to be ahead of the curve in terms of young guys grasping that.”
He leads Bears running backs in yards per carry, which is the good news. The bad news is it's only a 3.5-yard average. The worse news, his seven pass blocks got graded at 16.4 points by PFF, the worst pass blocking score for the team. It's hard to trust him on the field if has problems with pass blocking.
WR Jadhae Walker: C-
The undrafted hero of the late preseason had his success making the team, but his biggest contribution so far is his preseason sideline dance. He's been in three gams so far with one tackle and no pass targets.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI