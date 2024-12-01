Chicago Bears Interim Coach Thomas Brown at a Glance
The new Bears head coach is 38 years old, born in Tucker, Ga.
A football player at Tucker High School, he graduated with a degree in speech communications from Georgia.. Married (Jessica), with three children (Orlando, Tyson, Judah).
Football Career
- Former Georgia running back with 23 TDs and 2,646 yards rushing for 40 games.
- Ran 4.51 in the 40 with a 36-inch vertical at the 2008 combine. Measured 5-8, 204. A sixth-round pick of the Falcons in 2008, injured in preseason, went to the Cleveland Browns but did not ever have a carry in the NFL.
- Became strength and conditioning coach at Georgia in 2011.
- Coached running backs at Chattanooga (FCS school) in 2012, at Marshall in 2013, at Wisconsin in 2014, at Georgia n 2015.
- Offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Miami 2016-18.
- Running backs coach at South Carolina in 2019.
- Rams running backs coach in 2020 (Rams finished 10th in rushing, 17th yards per carry).
- Rams assistant head coach and running backs coach in 2021 (Rams finished 25th in rushing, 25th in yards per carry).
THE IRONIC TWIST TO END MATT EBERFLUS' COACHING ERA IN CHICAGO
WHAT REPORTS OF POSTGAME BEARS ANGER CAN DO FOR THOMAS BROWN
SOLVING THE ISSUES CREATED BY MATT EBERFLUS' FIRING
- Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach in 2022 (tight ends: 81 receptions, 766 yards, 3 TDs).
- Offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers under Frank Reich and called plays for 10 games in the 2023 season, seven after Reich was fired and replaced by Chris Tabor; offense under Brown averaged 11.4 points, 255.5 yards a game.
- Hired as Bears passing game coordinator in 2024 under offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who Brown worked with in L.A. with the Rams in 2020.
- Became offensive coordinator three weeks ago when Waldron was fired. Waldron's offense averaged 19.4 points, 277.7 yards, 169.5 yards passing; Brown's offense is averaging 22 points, 363.3 yards and 251.7 yards passing.
- Named Bears interim head coach Friday after Matt Eberflus' firing.
Brown on Biggest Coaching Influences
"I had the chance to be around Andy Ludwig a couple years ago when I was at Wisconsin (2014). He does a really good job of how you marry the run and the pass. I’ve been with coach (Mark) Richt for a number of different years. He was a long-time play caller and a head coach as well. Obviously (Rams coach) Sean (McVay) is my biggest influence as far as overall background and how you design an offense and activate that and use your personnel well. So I lean heavily on him. Then I would say last year having a chance to be around coach (Jim) Caldwell who is one of the best coaches I’ve ever been around, best communicators, leaders, teachers, he’s definitely someone I lean on as well."
On Keys to Relating to Players
"I think a mix of both when it comes to one-on-one competitions but also addressing the group. But to me it's about clear, open and honest communication. Like, I'm not going to dance around certain topics or even individuals when it comes to addressing certain needs but also got to alleviate pressure off us coaches to get stuff right. Again, it's going to be a collaborative effort, all eyes and all focus on going forward to get it better."
Philosophy to Play-Calling
"I think at this point, when it comes to where we are in the season, you can't reinvent the wheel. I'm not going to try and do that at all. That would be kind of setting us in a spiral going backward in my opinion. But it's about being able to try and find the best way to be effective with our playmakers."
Keys to Play-Calling
"Obviously getting into situations: third down, red zone, two-minute kind of being involved as well, but to me it's also being able to adapt and adjust while the game is flowing to kind of see what the opponent gives you."
Goals with the Offense
"I don’t know what’s a quick fix and I’m not really looking into quick fixes. I want long-term solutions to kind of get us going in the right direction. The goal again is to have success and have success immediately. I’m not doing anything to be a loser or have a loser’s mentality. My players don’t either. Those guys are focused, they’re excited. ”
Caleb Williams on Thomas Brown Effect
"I think it started with practice in reps, it started with him stringing things together and doing a good job with that. Getting everyone into a rhythm and not necessarily thinking of what’s next. We kind of had an idea of what’s next and from there you go out and you play. You play efficient football and it gives you the best chance to win.”
Twitter: BearsOnSI