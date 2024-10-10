Chicago Bears Thursday London Injury Report: Another DB Concern
Another day, another injury in the Bears secondary.
A day after Kyler Gordon was an injury concern with a heel injury, and after it was announced earlier in the week Jaquan Brisker had a concussion, the Bears reported Tyrique Stevenson has a calf injury.
The injury wasn't serious enough to keep Stevenson out of their only full practice of this week but he was able to participate only on a limited basis.
So three members of the secondary have been affected by injury this week. The positive part of this was Gordon went through a full practice Thursday despite his heel injury.
Guard Teven Jenkins went from being listed as limited if there had been a regular practice Wednesday, to getting the day off on Thursday. He's trying to get over an ankle injury and missing a practice this late when he hasn't practiced yet this week isn't a good sign. The Bears may need to turn to Bill Murray at left guard, or put Matt Pryor there and use Nate Davis at right guard. The coaches liked the way Murray played last week and could keep a lineup with both opening-day backups on the field, Murray and Pryor.
Another positive on the injury report was the full participation by defensive end Jacob Martin, the edge rusher the Bears signed in free agency who sat out almost all of training camp and hasn't yet been active this season. He had a toe injury the first day of training camp, so they are looking at him through his 21-day window to be activated this week.
There's no guarantee they'd activate him because he has been out for so long, and if he is activated they will have decisions to make both for the roster and for the game-day active list.
It could mean a roster move with Dominique Robinson or one of their defensive tackles. Robinson hasn't been active this season for a game but is on the 53-man roster. Also, rookie Austin Booker isn't likely to be cut but having Martin active might mean Booker is inactive. Booker, their fifth-round pick this year, just had his first sack last week. He has six tackles, two pressures and two quarterback hits. He's been on the field for 67 defensive plays so far.
The Bears on Thursday gave 40-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis his traditional Thursday off.
The other players on the report as missing practice were players who will be out this week: safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip). None of them made the trip to Chicago.
